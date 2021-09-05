Astonishing stock price rise of Apple, Google, etc. after IPO





Technology companies, including those that lead the digital entertainment arena, are one of the most successful companies in the world. An important indicator of this is the rise in their stock prices, and we are amazed at how technology has progressed over the years.

Companies such as Netflix and Amazon launched an initial public offering (IPO) about 20 years ago. The price of their stock has now crossed the roof.

Next, Google, Apple, Facebook, and Tesla are giants in the technology, services, and business worlds, respectively. Among them, Apple was the only major player in the stock market at the turn of the century.

Backed by constant innovation and wise decision-making, companies have brought about tremendous rises, and in return they have firmly supported both companies and their shareholders.

Investing in stocks is considered one of the most profitable ways to increase wealth if you can borrow the scent of Rocks’ famous tagline. Rising stock prices at these companies provide lessons for market analysts and investors.

Simply put, someone who might have bought just one share at Apple in 1980 is now on the greenback. The same is true for Amazon shareholders who have witnessed unparalleled growth rates.

Take a look at these major tech players who have benefited investors who initially trusted them.

(Main image: Tech Daily / Unsplash)

(Featured image: Patrick Weissenberger / Unsplash)

1

Apple

Apple Inc, one of the most successful technology companies in the world. Has become an integral part of the daily lives of millions of people around the world. From the iconic iPhone and Mac to advanced wearables, tablets, home technology, and the most popular virtual assistant, Siri, Apple has been at the forefront of a technological revolution that will change the user experience.

Its immense popularity and ability to bring more advanced products to market have a direct impact on stock prices. That’s why Apple stocks are one of the most profitable investments. In August 2020, it was the first listed company in the United States to have a valuation of over US $ 2 trillion (RM3 trillion).

The highest price for Apple stock in September 2012 was around US $ 702 (RMB2,910). So why is the stock trading at US $ 145 (601 ringgit) at the time of writing on August 27, 2021?

To the layman, stocks worth US $ 22 (RM91) in 1980 appear to have risen only about six times so far. But it’s a long way away from Mark.

The answer to this confusion is called splitting.

According to the Apples Investor Relations FAQ, Apple was published on December 12, 1980 for $ 22 per share. Since the stock has been split five times since the IPO, the IPO’s share price was US $ .10 on a split adjustment basis.

Each time Apple’s stock appeared to pass through the roof, they were split so that new investors could buy the stock. Shareholders will own more shares after the split, but each value will be split between the new shares created. Market capitalization remains the same.

Calculating the price-based split adjustment method, the value of a single Apple stock increased by at least 144,900% from the date of the IPO in 1980 to August 27, 2021. That is, the US $ 22 stock purchased at the time is today about US $ 32,000 (132,704 ringgit).

And its value is only rising.

2

Netflix

When Netflix was released on May 23, 2002, even the best market experts couldn’t predict that it would be one of the largest OTT platforms within 20 years.

Netflix has more than 200 million subscribers in 190 countries and, unlike other platforms, leads the world of streaming. It redefines home entertainment and expands its footprint over the years.

Like Apple, Netflix split its stake twice.

At launch, the price of one share was US $ 15 (62 ringgit). The IPO price after split adjustment will be US $ 1.07 (RM4.40). This is because the shares purchased on the listing date of 2002 became 14 shares after the 2: 1 and 7: 1 splits in 2004. 2015.

So while Netflix’s current share price is US $ 548 (RM2,272), the split-adjusted share price of US $ 15 (RMB62) is up about 51,301 percent. So if you bought one Netflix share on May 23, 2002, you have 14 Netflix shares today, for a total of US $ 7,672 (31,816 ringgit).

3

Facebook

Facebook’s huge social networking was published on May 18, 2012. In the nine years since the IPO started, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg has never conducted a stock split.

At launch, the stock price of the social media platform was $ 38 per share (RM158). Stock prices are growing steadily. Today, it is $ 364 per share (RM1,510), up 857%. This is almost nine times the original price.

So if you bought 1,000 shares of Facebook on May 18, 2012 for US $ 38,000 (RM158,000), they are worth US $ 364,000 (RM1.5 million). This is a decent return on investment in nine years from a company that will only grow in the next few years.

Facebook announced that the number of active users per day reached 1.91 billion, up 7% from the previous year, in the results of the second quarter of 2021 announced on July 28, 2021. Its net income witnessed a 101 percent increase over the previous year.

Four

Tesla

Tesla is a famous name in the world of electric vehicles. In fact, Tesla is believed to have accelerated the use of sustainable clean energy by building electric vehicles.

On June 29, 2010, Tesla launched an IPO for US $ 17 (RM70) per share. Today, the stock is performing best in the automotive industry and among the big tech companies.

Since the start of the IPO, Tesla had only one split on August 31, 2020. This 5 to 1 split meant that the owner of the Tesla shares before the split would become the owner of the five shares after the split.

Tesla shares are over US $ 700 (RM2,902) today. So, for example, a person who bought one share for US $ 17 in 2010 owns five shares worth US $ 3,500 (14,514 ringgit). Therefore, the rate of increase in the value of Tesla shares after split adjustment is approximately 20,490%.

Jumps are astounding and can be higher than they are today.

Tesla is at the forefront of the automotive revolution, with nearly 500,000 cars manufactured by 2020. In March 2020, co-founder and CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that the company had built its first million cars.

Five

Amazon

Amazon was founded 27 years ago by Jeff Bezos and launched an IPO on May 15, 1997.

The price of one share at that time was US $ 18 (RM75). Between 1997 and 1999, Amazon split its shares three times. The first two were 2 to 1, but the last two were 3 to 1 splits. This means that at the time of the IPO, the owner of one share currently owns 12 shares.

Amazon, which trades at $ 3,316 per share (RM13,751), is currently one of the highest-priced shares on the market. Therefore, 12 shares are worth US $ 39,792 (165,017 ringgit), a staggering 220,966 percent rise in the split-adjusted IPO price.

The pandemic boosted Amazon’s bottom line. According to the Associated Press, the company’s revenue growth jumped to the range of 35-40% by May 2020, compared to 20-21% in the days before the pandemic. Momentum was maintained until the first quarter of 2021, with growth rising to 41%.

6

Google

It is no exaggeration to say that Google is a synonym for the Internet today. Founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page on September 4, 1998, a simple search engine effectively manages people’s lives, whether or not everyone is aware of it.

Google’s IPO began on August 19, 2004 at US $ 85 per share (352 ringgit). After the reorganization in 2015, Google became a subsidiary of Alphabet. Therefore, the stock of Google traded today is the stock of Alphabet.

Unlike most big tech companies, Google has three types of stock: Class A, Class B, and Class C. Only Class A (NASDAQ Ticker GOOGL) and Class C (NASDAQ Ticker GOOG) are traded.

Class B is held by the founders of the company and other key figures. Class A shares have voting rights, but Class C shares do not have voting rights. Holders of Class B shares have a greater impact on voting than Class A.

Simply put, there is no big difference in the prices of Class A and Class C stocks. At the time of writing, Class A was trading at US $ 2,842 (RM11,785), while Class C was trading at US $ 2,856 (RM11,843).

Both classes were created in 2014 when Google performed the first and only split. The two-to-one partition allowed one Google stakeholder to hold another. I won’t mention how it affected voting rights, but let’s just say that $ 85 is currently worth $ 5,700 (RM2,638).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lifestyleasia.com/kl/gear/tech/the-phenomenal-share-price-growth-of-netflix-google-facebook-tesla-apple-amazon-since-ipo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos