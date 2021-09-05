Having a social presence is not enough. How are consumers experiencing your brand in augmented reality?





As content and marketing trends change, so do social tactics.

Limited Time Savings: 60% Off Social Media Books

Use the code SOCIAL2021 to 5/27/21 to get these books at a low price.

60% discount now

September 4, 2021 4 minutes read

The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

Social media content is essential for strong connections and brand awareness, but it’s also important to remember that viewers want to get involved. You can’t expect a lot of engagement just by posting content. You have to start looking for innovative ways for consumers to experience your brand.

Have you ever heard of the word augmented reality?

Augmented reality (AR) is a way to display digital information on a real-time view of a real-world object, person, or person in space. Innovative marketers and agencies are now leveraging new technologies such as augmented reality to create immersive brand experiences, educate consumers and enable viewers to experience their products in a compelling way. increase.

This tends to be presented as a kind of futuristic technology, but it has been around for some time. This incredibly powerful innovation is actually used to provide users with a rich experience and to be highly interactive across social media channels.

Related: Expect more explosions from the past in future AR technology

What are the possibilities of augmented reality on social media?

If you’re spending your time on social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram, you’ve definitely seen a significant share of AR filters. These are augmented reality experiences that allow users to apply computer-generated effects to their faces and the world around them.

With the use of interactive content that shapes social media, most channels are beginning to seek AR integration. Being able to actually try on sunglasses, lipstick, and even shoes gives shoppers a better understanding of how a product works and eliminates hesitation in buying. Finally, the combination of social media advertising and AR can significantly increase e-commerce business sales. For example, dropping a virtual sofa into the living room before purchase helps to visualize it before purchase to create a better user experience for consumers.

From a brand awareness perspective, getting your audience to attend an event, creating a brand face filter, or bringing your business card to life in AR is a great way to build brand loyalty and leads. .. AR promises to make social media more interactive, 3D-oriented, and great for sharing, from great product sharing that feels more realistic than the real thing to entirely new experiences for engaging events and initiatives. To do.

Related: AR and VR lead the post-pandemic world

What is an AR wearable?

In the future, 3D social media content will become more popular and we will do it all with new technology hardware such as AR and wearables. Many of the world’s largest tech companies are investing enormous amounts of time and money in new projects that can bring an AR experience to the face from the screen of a mobile phone. Think of AR headsets, glasses, and even contact lenses. These items are known as “wearables”.

Wearables can add useful 3D information such as emails, directions, instructions, and virtual holograms to your horizons. You don’t have to look down at the screen or stay away from your loved ones. Instead, you can control your future glasses with simple taps, gestures, or voice. This could be an important entry point for AR wearable technology, as more people are likely to move to work from home in the wake of Covid-19, and slimmer AR display devices are enterprise efficiency. And may help improve cost savings.

As social media platforms evolve their capabilities and new AR hardware is introduced to consumers, companies need to make new technologies such as augmented reality an integral part of their social media marketing strategies.

Related: That’s why AR and VR strategies are essential for your venture

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/370053 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos