BYU College Highlights: Business Schools Create Innovation, Students Condemn Women’s Health





Marriott School of Business

A student at the Marriott School of Business, Mikayla Cheng wants to help students merge and build connections through their self-developed app, Tiedye. Tiedye is a social media app that helps BYU students build relationships.

Chen and her fiancé, Aaron Chan, who helped with this project, have always understood the importance of getting in the habit of listening to the people around them and promoting better interpersonal relationships. Chen finds purpose in building relationships and does not take those connections for granted. That was the impetus for the founding of Tie-dye. This app participated in the 2021 BYU App Competition hosted by Rollins Center and was one of the award-winning works.

“Listening is a powerful way to show gratitude and love to others. By listening to these people, I have built some real relationships, even after speaking only once. “Chen said.

Autumn Clark is another BYU business student. She uses her technical knowledge and passion for Social Innovation to solve problems. Clark specifically studies modern-day slavery and the lack of educational opportunities faced by unhappy people. Clark’s climax project, OkWell Then, helps people understand the lack of price transparency in healthcare.

Autumn Clark, along with colleagues, has created a platform called “OkWell Then” to help people understand financial information about healthcare. (BYU Marriott School of Business)

“For other major purchases an individual makes in life, we can find a lot of pricing information in advance, which helps them make the best financial decisions. The medical industry has such financial information. We didn’t provide it to consumers. Together with our colleagues, we created a platform called OkWellThen, where we put the information into a more accessible format, ”says Clark.

Clark hopes to combine her knowledge and talents to make a difference in various areas of important social issues.

Life Sciences University

JB Eyring, Department of Public Health, BYU wants to help others feel comfortable discussing and learning about women’s health. (BYU Faculty of Life Science)

JB Eyring, a public health major with a minor in human development, normalizes women’s health. He found it awkward for people to casually discuss streptococcal pharyngitis and broken arms, but not for the menstrual cycle. Eyring is working with his mentor, Professor of Public Health, Brianna Magnason, to better understand the negative attitudes surrounding menstruation, especially from men.

“No one wants to admit that these issues are a problem. It was a nuisance to me. How do we get this lack of normalization of women’s health,” Eyring said.

Eyring wants to eliminate taboos by informing men of his research and the stigma of women’s health issues. He plans to open a Women’s Health and Fertility Clinic in Utah to continue teaching women’s health, especially those who are uncomfortable with this topic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://universe.byu.edu/2021/09/04/highlights-from-byu-colleges-business-school-yields-innovation-student-destigmatizes-womens-health/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos