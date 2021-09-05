



Resetting Google Chromecast will restore your device to factory settings. This may resolve most firmware or software related issues.

Chromecast is a simple device, but some of its more advanced features and operations aren’t very intuitive. Still, the following guide will show you how to reset all available Chromecasts to factory default.

How to reset Google Chromecast (1st generation) to factory default

There are two ways to reset the 1st generation Google Chromecast, the first is to use the physical reset button.

Using the reset button Connect your Chromecast to your TV. Press and hold the reset button until the Chromecast LED flashes red. You must press and hold the button for at least 25 seconds before the LED light starts blinking. Press and hold the reset button until the LED light starts blinking white. As soon as it flashes white and the TV screen goes blank, the device will restart and you can release the reset button. The reset button is next to charging. The harbor. Once the device has been reset, you can configure it again. Using the Google Home app Run the Google Home app on your mobile phone or tablet. Select your Chromecast device.[設定]Tap.From the upper right corner[その他]Tap (or the vertical 3-dot icon).[工場出荷時のリセット]Tap.[オン]Tap. Check by resetting (again) the factory default.

This should reset your first generation Google Chromecast device to factory settings. You need to reconfigure your device now.

How to reset 2nd generation, 3rd generation, Chromecast Ultra Google Chromecast to factory default

Google offers two ways to reset your 2nd or 3rd generation Chromecast to factory default. You can use either the Google Chrome Home app or the reset button on your device.

Using the reset button Connect your Chromecast to your TV. Press and hold the reset button. The Chromecast LED will start blinking the orange light. Press and hold the reset button until the LED light turns white. When the LED turns white, release the reset button and Chromecast will restart. Then you need to reconfigure it again. Using the Google Home app Run the Google Home app on your mobile phone or tablet. Select your Chromecast device.[設定]Tap.From the upper right corner[その他]Tap (or the vertical 3-dot icon).[工場出荷時のリセット]Tap.[オン]Tap. Check by resetting (again) the factory default.

Google Chromecast should return to factory settings the next time you connect to your TV. You need to reconfigure it and personalize all the settings again. The above steps should work on both Android and iOS mobile devices.

* Note: If you don’t see your Chromecast below the list of devices, make sure you’re connected to the same Wi-Fi network that you’re connecting to your mobile device.

How to reset Google Chromecast to factory using Google TV Chromecast using Google TV streaming device

At the time of writing this guide, the latest version of Google Chromecast was Chromecast with Google TV. Again, there are two ways to reset Google Chromecast on Google TV.

Using the reset button Connect your Chromecast to your TV and make sure it’s turned on. Press and hold the button below the Chromecast. The LED light above the reset button will start blinking the yellow light. Press and hold the reset button until the light turns white.

When you release the button, Chromecast will be factory reset and restarted. In addition, a message will appear on your TV informing you that Chromecast is performing data initialization.

Using the Chromecast Voice Remote Connect your Chromecast to your TV and make sure it’s turned on. Under Profile / Avatar using VoiceRemote[設定]Go to.Scroll down[バージョン情報]Click.Scroll down[工場出荷時のリセット]Click. ..

This will reset your Google Chromecast device and restart it automatically. Once complete, you will be able to personalize your settings again. Once done, you’ll need to pair your Google TV Voice Remote with your Chromecast. Hopefully this should fix any software related issues.

How to restart Google Chromecast device (soft reset) Chromecast and Ethernet adapter

If you come across this guide hoping to learn how to perform a simple reboot on Google Chromecast, this section will be useful. Here are all the different ways to restart Chromecast.

How to restart Chromecast, Chromecast Audio, Chromecast Ultra

There are two ways to restart these Chromecasts. You can disconnect from the power or use the Google Home app.

Disconnect from power Disconnect Chromecast from your TV Unplug Chromecast from the power cable and leave it unplugged for at least 1 minute Reconnect the cable and reconnect Chromecast to your TV Using the Google Home app Mobile device (mobile) Open the Google Home application on your phone or tablet). Select Chromecast as the list of available devices.In the upper right corner of the screen[設定]Tap.[その他の設定]Tap.[再起動]Tap. .. How to restart Chromecast on Google TV

Again, Google has two ways to restart Chromecast on Google TV. You can use the Chromecast Voice Remote or disconnect it from the power source.

Disconnect from power Disconnect Chromecast from your TV (if connected). Remove the power cable from your Chromecast. Leave it for at least 1 minute before reconnecting the power cable. Chromecast using Google Chromecast Voice Remote is connected to your TV and turned on.Under profile / avatar[設定]Go to.[システム]Select an option.[再起動]Choose. Scroll down and[再起動]Select (again). FAQ How do I relink Chromecast?

After resetting Chromecast, you need to relink to your phone.

Turn on your Chromecast and connect it to your TV. Run the Google Home app on your mobile device (mobile or tablet).On the home screen[デバイスを1つ設定]Tap an option and follow the prompts.

If the Google Home app can’t find Google Chromecast, make sure it’s connected to the same wireless network as your mobile device.

Will the firmware be downgraded when I reset my Chromecast?

Factory resetting Chromecast does not revert to previous versions of firmware or software. If you’re having trouble with the latest Chromecast software or firmware, you can send us your feedback.

Will it be reset if I update my Chromecast to factory default?

In most cases, updating your Chromecast will not reset your Chromecast to factory defaults or delete any settings or data. In addition, Chromecast will automatically update every time you turn it on, unless you choose to turn off automatic updates.

If your Chromecast freezes or gets stuck during the update, you can restart your Chromecast. This will cause Chromecast to resume the update. However, if restarting Chromecast doesn’t resolve the issue, you’ll need to perform a factory reset. This will eventually erase all settings and data.

Still, you need to make sure your Chromecast is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. This reduces update and cast errors.

Conclusion

If you buy a used Google Chromecast and want to get a fresh start, we recommend performing a factory reset before using it. You can do this using the text in the guide above. If its helpful then im happy. Bookmark it and save it for later reference. If you have any questions or criticisms, please leave a comment below. As always, thank you for reading.

