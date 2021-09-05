Global blockchain, crypto reader participating in UW’s fourth blockchain stampede





(Shutterstock)

Casper, Senator of Wyoming, Wyoming Cynthia Lummis is one of the presenters of the 4th Wyoming Blockchain Stampede at the University of Wyoming, September 21-26.

The University of Washington said Thursday that a global community of developers, entrepreneurs, legal professionals, legislators, researchers, educators and students will attend the event and be live streamed to an audience around the world.

Another keynote speaker is Caitlin Long, CEO of Avanti Bank at Cheyenne Charles Hoskinson and founder of the blockchain platform Cardano.

Governor Mark Gordons will appoint a new permanent special committee on blockchain, financial technology and digital innovation technology to draft a bill and hold a public meeting to incorporate the views of stakeholders.

Other topics being discussed include how the new DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and Wyoming legislation will affect the blockchain and crypto businesses. The Wyohackathon contest includes a variety of challenges surrounding the field of blockchain technology.

Looking at economic diversity, according to UW, state leaders have been working since 2017 to provide a comprehensive regulatory structure for blockchain.

In September 2020, Gordon awarded Kraken Financial a charter for the Wyoming Banking Division to establish the world’s first special purpose deposit handling agency (SPDI), giving cryptocurrency-using companies access to reliable financial services. Announced to do so.

Blockchain technology is a distributed system of transaction records within a shared network. Information about each transaction is encoded in the next connected block, and the network is updated for every user on a transaction-by-transaction basis. Technology advocates say it’s more secure because trying to manipulate transactions is visibly disrupting the entire network.

Other speakers are as follows.

Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum Stani Kulechov, Founder and CEO of Aave Cal Evans, Cryptocurrency Lawyer and Strategic Expert Julian Sevillano, Head of Digital Asset Group of Promontory Financial Group Chris Snook, SDK Co. CEO Joel Neidig, SIMBA ChainEmin Gn CEO of Sirer, CEO of founder Ava Labs

The full schedule of the event is as follows:

September 21st Startup Stampede will introduce future companies and give presentations by the people who founded them. Companies can sign up at atwyohackathon.io/startupstampede.html.

September 21-22 Governor of Wyoming appoints a new permanent special committee on blockchain, financial technology and digital innovation technology to draft a bill and hold a public meeting to incorporate stakeholder views To do. The meeting will be held in Room 506 of the UWs Coe Library.

September 22nd Sandcastle Invitational will be awarded a prize in a contest for the best and most promising blockchain, AI and other technology startups.

September 22nd The Stampede Finance Conference delves into the evolving world of finance, how blockchain technology is driving decentralized finance, and how it will impact it.

September 23 Stampede Business Conference presents speakers and workshops to help participants understand the business opportunities presented by digital technologies such as Wyoming’s legislative environment, use cases, practical applications, and blockchain. Provide the day.

September 23 The Stampede Law Conference will consider new Wyoming legislation that will impact the blockchain and crypto businesses and help shape the ecosystem.

On September 24th, Decentralized Autonomous Organization Day, participants will understand what DAO is and why DAO can change the basic way companies, communities and other groups are organized. Includes speakers and workshops to help.

September 24th FutureForward is a panel day with speakers to discuss initiatives to promote positive economic development for future generations.

September 24-26 Wyohackathon is a contest with various challenges surrounding the field of blockchain technology.

The Wyoming Blockchain Stampede was presented by CBDI, UWs Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Faculty of Business, Faculty of Engineering Applied Sciences, Faculty of Computer Science, and Faculty of Law.

Title sponsors are IOHK and Blockchain.com. Announcement sponsors are SIMBA Chain, Blue Ocean Digital Management, Brock Pierce, Harmony and Edge196. Innovator sponsors are Avanti Financial Group and Testamint. Hacker sponsors are Socratic Consultancy and Gresham International.

