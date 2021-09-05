According to The Home Depot, smart home apps are for those who find smart home spaces intimidating.





Home Depot has released a smart home app aimed at all-in-one smart appliances and accessories sold by large box stores, but why everyone needs it when Google Home and Amazons Alexa already exist Is controversial.

According to a Home Depot press release, this free app, called Hubspace, is available on the Android and iOS app stores, giving you control over your light bulbs, smart plugs, and ceiling fans from anywhere. Compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices, it works with a short list of products sold by Home Depot from proprietary brands such as Hampton Bay and EcoSmart. No hubs or additional equipment is required, and the platform already runs on more than 20 products, the press release explains.

OK, no hub required. You can control third-party devices from one app. It seems useful if you have a lot of smart home brands that don’t match your collection but don’t want to set up a hub. However, there are many smart home products that users can control through their own smart home apps.

We asked a Home Depot spokesperson why consumers need to use this app instead of Alexa or Google Home to control their smart home products and make sure they aren’t missing anything.

Q. Is Hubspace intended to be a competitor to Alexa and Google Home?

A. Hubspace has been designed to be a simple, reliable and responsible way to bring The Home Depots’ own branded products into Smart Home, including Hampton Bay, EcoSmart and other product lines. Products connected to Hubspace provide customers with a high-quality user experience to control their products with Hubspace apps. Once your product is connected to the Hubspace platform, it offers the fastest possible ability to integrate your product seamlessly with third-party platforms.

Q. Why does anyone need this third option because all the items on the list of compatible products already appear to be compatible with Alexa or Google Home?

A. At The Home Depot, we know that DIYers are looking for a solution that is easy and convenient to install. Hub Space was created to take advantage of the convenience and sustainability of smart home products, without the need for a hub, and at an affordable price for anyone with a smart device and internet connection. I did. Smart homes can be an intimidating space for some customers.Hub space simplifies the experience for all customers [sic] Enjoy the benefits of smart home products.

Q. And is it limited to just the list of products?

A. The Hubspace app is designed with features to support products in all aisles of The Home Depot. We started with products in the lighting and electrical fields.

So you have it. If you’re scared of smart home products and don’t want to have a hub, or if you have one of these products for sale at The Home Depot, you may need this app. Each product can be added to the hub space by scanning the QR code on the product package and connected to your favorite voice assistant. Voice commands are enabled when you connect your Hubspace account to a voice assistant (such as Alexa).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/9/4/22654623/home-depot-smart-home-amazon-alexa-google-home The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos