Modeling success in Enugu and strengthening ingenuity, Osmund Agbo

We, the people, have chosen to take the leap forward in transforming the country from a begging agricultural-based monolithic economy that relies solely on crude oil revenues to a technology-driven knowledge-based economy with infinite potential. It’s a day. If we, the people, thrive in reorganized Nigeria, we need a new set of sources of income that does not depend on monthly allocations from federal accounts. For Nigeria to survive in the 21st century, it needs to break its over-reliance on crude oil, which is rapidly being replaced by more environmentally friendly alternative energies. This is very important for our survival.

Last January, I wrote an open letter that was widely distributed to the Governor of the Southeast. In the letter, we lamented the fact that Ndigbo has all of our famous ingenuity and corporate spirit and is well below our weight. We have reiterated the fact that, as people, we are not only unprepared, but also inadequately in a position to function now or in the future, based on our current socio-economic reality.

Extensive instability, poor and dilapidated infrastructure, and the lack of access roads between sister states continue to impede the seamless movement of goods and services across state boundaries. .. Our region is consistently lagging behind other regions in that it is a preferred destination for new investment capital. We invest heavily in science and technology to transform our country, especially the Southeast, into an innovation hub that spurs things to survive in the post-oil Nigerian economy. Economic activity that claimed to be necessary.

There are several steps we believe should be taken to move in that direction in line with our vision:

1. Create an environment that helps an innovative mind grow and prosper. When you have a young brain making a drone in your backyard, you don’t need to import toothpicks from China.

We recently completed the 150 million N Enugu Tech and Innovative Center along the Enugu-Abakaliki Highway. It is 4000 square meters of built space and has space for innovators or those who will become innovators to explore their skills. We worked with local universities and contacted federal technical colleges across the country to identify talented scientists, partner them with us, and train them in our centers. This is not a matter of talking, we are actually walking the story. But with support you can do much more.

2. Identify local technology startups with great financial potential and provide seed money or capital to grow the initiative. In this regard, we are pleased to partner with a reliable startup incubator called the Hardware Garage. Based in Enugu and run by young hard-working Nigerians, the company has successfully funded several local technology companies, from product development to commercial success. I need more of this.

3. We will hold the annual Enugu Technology and Innovation Fair. This brings innovators and business people together in one place each year, creating a symbiotic relationship that is essential to our efforts. Innovators help develop the parts and equipment needed to serve local industries, and businessmen help start-ups by investing in product research and development. Such events also position Araibo in particular, and Nigeria in general, as a technology hub within a subregion of West Africa.

The above is our goal and we welcome to work with anyone who can gladly complement our efforts.

Not long ago, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) listed two of the five states in the southeastern part of the states with higher than national average poverty rates. It’s not only very embarrassing to walk around with such a flattering label on what you call a house, but it’s also very embarrassing. I think many people feel the same way. What that means is that with all the songs and dances we make about the wart spirit of the enterprise, we can realize that many of us are still living as the poorest of the poor. That is. Of course, this is not just from the actions or omissions of one administration, past or present. The culmination of those decades was lost to locusts. My people don’t see things well.

As Ndigbo, our history doesn’t have to be that way. We are still the same people with indomitable willingness to defile all possibilities. We are still the same people who have risen from the ashes of war to build the strongest middle class in sub-Saharan Africa. And yes, today and even tomorrow we still have what it needs. What is needed is to eliminate the toxic idea of ​​self-defeating individualism, which exacerbates the primitive accumulation of wealth to the detriment of all.

Dr. MI Okpala, who remembers being named after the Sanctuary of the Fair, did his best to serve our people. Therefore, it is not surprising that his name continues to ring the bell for decades after his death, causing us all to be in awe. I can be sure MI was not the wealthiest man of his generation. Therefore, our previous job is very simple. It’s a change we want in our society, and we want it to be remembered like a microphone.

Osmund Agbo is the CEO of the Enugu Technology and Innovation Center.

This is an excerpt from a speech at the first Enugu Technology and Innovation Fair held at Michael Okwu Square in Enugu on Thursday, August 21st.

