Dangerous Roads for Apples – TechCrunch





Hello everyone. Welcome to Weekin Review.

Last week we jumped into a really weird trick in the NFT market. This week we’ll talk about something that has a little more impact on the current state of the Web: Apple’s Neural Hash Carfaffle.

Big thing

Last month, Apple did something that generally went around avoiding exceptional work — the company did what looked like a completely unforced error.

In early August, seemingly out of nowhere **, the company announced by the end of the year that it would aggressively scan the library of all iCloud Photos users and deploy a technology called Neural Hash to look for image hashes that match known images. bottom. Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). For obvious reasons, we were unable to opt out of scanning on the device.

The announcement wasn’t coordinated with other major consumer technology giants, Apple proceeded with the announcement only.

Researchers and advocacy groups have had almost unilaterally negative feedback on this effort, which is a new abuse to detect information on devices that government and other stakeholders consider offensive. There was concern that channels could be created. As my colleague Zack said in a recent article, “The Electronic Frontier Foundation has collected over 25,000 signatures from consumers this week. In addition, it has nearly 100 policies and rights, including the American Civil Liberties Union. The group also called on Apple to abandon its technology deployment plans. “

(The announcement also reportedly caused some controversy within Apple.)

The problem, of course, wasn’t that Apple was trying to find a way to prevent the spread of CSAM while minimizing device security concessions. The problem is that Apple is making large-scale choices that unilaterally impact billions of customers (likely to direct competitors to similar solutions), about possible impacts and necessary safeguards. That was what I was doing without outside opinion.

Simply put, over the past month, researchers have discovered that Apple’s Neural Hash isn’t as airtight as expected, and the company has announced that it will postpone its rollout on Friday. A very important child safety feature.

After spending a few years in tech media, the only reason I release news on Friday morning before a long weekend is to make the announcements read and seen by as few people as possible, and why they I want it. This is a great embarrassment for Apple, and as with these delayed deployments, the internal team is not well prepared and lacks the ideological variety to measure the extent of the problem they are working on. Indicates that you are. This isn’t a bargain from the Apple team building it, as Apple is trying to solve these problems in Apple Park’s vacuum cleaners while adhering to the annual iOS release schedule.

Apple is increasingly demanding that privacy be an important selling point in the iOS ecosystem, and as a result of this commercialization, the development of privacy-centric features is directed towards the same secrets as its surface-level redesign commands. And promote it. In June, Apple announced iCloud + and frowned when it shared that certain new privacy-centric features were only available to iPhone users who purchased additional subscription services.

Obviously, public opinion isn’t available for every product update, but perhaps a wide range of pioneering security and privacy features need to be handled in a slightly different way than the average product update. Apple’s lack of involvement with research and advocacy groups on NeuralHash is pretty terrible, and certainly how many whether Apple fully respects how their choices for iOS affect the wider Internet. I raise the question.

It’s good to delay the rollout of features, but I hope they take the time to reflect more broadly.

** This announcement was a surprise to many, but Apple’s development of this feature wasn’t entirely out of the blue. Apple’s top people seem to feel that the wind of global tech regulation may be shifting towards a complete ban on some methods of encryption in some of its biggest markets. ..

In October 2020, US Attorney General Billbar joined representatives from the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Canada, India and Japan, with great concern that the implementation of encryption technology would “pose a significant public security challenge.” Signed a letter to raise. To the very vulnerable members of our society, such as sexually exploited children. This letter effectively called on companies in the tech industry to be creative about how they tackled this issue.

Others

Here’s a TechCrunch news article that caught my eye especially this week:

LinkedIn Kills Stories You might be shocked to hear that LinkedIn has a story-like product on the platform, but if you already know they’re testing the story, the test will pan. You wouldn’t be too surprised to hear that it wasn’t, too well. The company announced this week that it will suspend this feature at the end of the month. RIP.

FAA is based on Virgin Galactic in Branson’s flight questions. Everyone seemed to go swimming for Richard Branson’s space trip last month, but the FAA has some reasons why the flight seemed to have turned unexpectedly from a cleared route. I have a question. The FAA is preventing the company from launching any further until it knows what the deal is.

Apple buys classical music streaming service Apple is looking to another market for Apple Music while Spotify spends a lot of money to get popular podcasts and publishes news once or twice a month Seems like, this week Primephonic to the Apple Music team announced that it will offer a classical music streaming service.

TikTok’s parent buys a VR startup It’s not a big secret that ByteDance and Facebook are trying to imitate each other’s success, but many didn’t expect TikTok’s parent to get lost in a virtual reality game. prize. A Chinese company has purchased a startup Pico that manufactures consumer VR headsets for China and enterprise VR products for North American customers.

Twitter Tests Fraud Prevention “Safe Mode” The same features that make Twitter an incredibly cool product for some users can make the experience worse for others. Their latest solution is more personalized user control, and Twitter is testing in a new “safe mode” that combines algorithmic intelligence with new user input.

Extra stuff

Some of my favorite readings from this week’s ExtraCrunch subscription service:

YC’s Demo Day, Part 1 “Our favorite startup from Y Combinator launched its fourth Virtual Demo Day today, revealing the first half of a batch of nearly 400 companies. YC’s biggest presentation to date , From less simple seaweed to Clearco for creators, you’ll get a snapshot of where innovation is heading. “

… Part 2 “… Yesterday, the TechCrunch team covered the startup in the first half of this batch and a one-minute pitch that stood out for us. Today we even podcasted about it! Here’s a complete list of all startups, and below is a vote for the best Y Combinator pitches on the second day. As people sifting hundreds of pitches a day, “Oh Wait, what is this? “

All the reasons why you need to issue a credit card “… Good news if your company hasn’t yet found a way to issue a debit or credit card. It’s easier than ever and you can actually make money. Be aware that in such cases, competition will be fierce and actual customer usage can depend on the stickiness of the service and the value of the rewards offered to the most active users. “

