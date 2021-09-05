377 Y Combinator Marketing Tells You About Startups – TechCrunch





Together with other TechCrunch colleagues, I spent this week very focused on one event, Y Combinator. Elite Accelerator has announced an astonishing 377 startups as a summer 2021 cohort. We have presented some favorites and covered all the on-record startups we have pulled out:

Literally hours after the founder proposes an idea, one minute, one slide, and many optimistic views can be very serious and magical. Why I like to cover demo days: tunnel vision to where innovation goes, giants ripe for destruction, and what the founders consider to be a witty competitiveness for simple baselines To get.

That said, I share one warning. YC is an ambitious snapshot, but from a diversity perspective, it doesn’t fully explain the next wave of decision makers and leaders within startups. Accelerators saw a slight increase in the number of women and LatinX founders in the batch, but a decrease in the number of black founders participating. The need for more diverse accelerators is more obvious than ever, and Y Combinators are the biggest blind spot, as some in the tech community claim.

With this in mind, I’d like to keep some points I had after listening to hundreds of pitches. Here’s what the 377 Y Combinator pitch taught me about startups:

Instacart walked so that YC startups could take a walk. Finally, worth $ 39 billion, Instacart is one of Y Combinators’ most successful graduates, making it even more spicy that many startups in this summer’s batch want to take on the giants. I am. Instead of chasing obvious speed, startups are trying to improve their grocery delivery experience through premium produce, local recipes, and even ugly vegetables. This suggests that there may be a new chapter in grocery delivery. In that chapter, ease is not the only competitive advantage. Cryptos pre-seed world is quieter than FinTech. YC feels more like a fintech accelerator than ever before, but when it comes to encryption, there weren’t as many moonshots as Id expected. I explained this a bit in the Equity podcast, but if anyone has a theory about why, listen to them in the Im game. Edtech wants to destroy the artistic subject. When it comes to confusion, it’s common to see the founders of educational technology flock to subjects such as science and mathematics. Why? Well, from a pure pedagogical point of view, it’s easier to extend the service to answer questions that have only one correct answer. Mathematics may fit in a box that works with tech-savvy AI tutoring bots, while art may require a bit more human touch. That’s why I was so excited to see so many edtech startups focused on the humanities, from Spark Studio to Litenerd. Sounds shocking, but rethinking how to read the book club is definitely a refreshing milestone for educational technology. Sometimes the best pitch is that there is no pitch at all. One pitch stood out just because it was aimed at the elephants in the room. Everything was stressful. Jupe sells glamping inboxes, and profitable businesses may benefit from COVID-19. The founder told investors to use part of the pitch to breathe because it was two days long. Being human, and more importantly, speaking like one person is necessary to stand out these days.

Exhale with that note. Let’s move on to the rest of this newsletter. Includes a nostalgic nod to Wall Street, public filing, and my favorite new podcast. As always, find me on Twitter @nmasc_ and support me, or send me a tip on natasha.m @ techcrunch.com.

Return to old school Wall Street

The founders are confused by the sheer number of new funds, solo GPs and alternative sources of funding in the market these days. Financing may have moved away from the three Sand Hill Road figures, but as it’s further subdivided, entrepreneurs need to refine how they fill the cap table. This week I interviewed one of the recently venture-backed startups that suggested a solution. It’s back to the old school Wall Street.

What you need to know: Hum Capital wants to help investors fully allocate resources to their ambitious businesses. Startups aren’t the dance of today’s startups trying to prove the value of some type of capital, but the old school Wall Street world that helped ambitious business owners find the best funding options for their goals. I’m trying to emulate. In my story, I explained the business in detail.

At this stage, Hum Capitals products are easy to describe.

Use artificial intelligence and data to connect your enterprise to the funders available on the platform. The startup connects with capital-hungry startups to capture financial data from over 100 SaaS systems such as QuickBooks, NetSuite and Google Analytics and transform it into approximately 250 institutional investors on the platform.

From ham to mmhmm:

IPO filing and other turmoil

Toast was at the top of the list when the pandemic began to influence startups. Restaurant Tech startups had a series of deep furloughs as many of the hospitality industry’s clients had to shut down. A few months later, Toast reappeared in the headlines with a dramatically different message. It is public and here you will find all the financial data.

Here’s what you need to know: This week, Toast unveiled the S-1, providing a portrait of how startups were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and answering questions about why it’s unveiled now. After disassembling the Warby Parker S-1, Alex took five takeaways from the Toast S-1. My favorite excerpt? Toast was wise to diversify beyond hardware handheld payment processors.

We toast the two biggest sources of revenue, software and fintech, and record constant quarterly growth. Hardware revenue has proven to be slightly inconsistent, but it’s also moving in the positive direction this year, setting what appears to be a record high in the second quarter of 2021.

Toast would have been much worse in the second quarter of last year without software revenue. Since then, that growth wouldn’t have been so remarkable without revenue paid (FinTech’s billing information, broadly speaking). The broad revenue mix that Toast has built has proven to limit the downsides while leaving plenty of room for growth.

Butter or jam:

