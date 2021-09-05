Scientists honor his teacher through innovation





DJ Mol, an open source software that simulates reactions involving molecules, is released today

Theoretical chemists, supported by teachers to make his dreams come true, have devoted years of effort to evolving open source software for nanostructure modeling into the memory of his late mentor. ..

Krishna Mohan GP, ​​an assistant professor of chemistry at the Mar Baserios Institute of Technology (MBCET) in Thiruvananthapuram, has developed DJ Mol, a modeling platform for computational chemistry and materials science.

Published in the peer-reviewed Wileys Journal of Computational Chemistry, the work was developed in collaboration with MBCET’s computer science researchers Rahul Sunil and Kapil Gupta, and Seung-Cheol Lee of the Indian-Korean Science and Technology Center in Bangalore.

Dr. Mohan, who sees the open source platform as the first developed in the state, says it will allow researchers to simulate chemical reactions involving molecules.

Accurate prediction

DJMol can simulate structural changes by simulating the interaction of any molecule, such as paracetamol, with water or other molecules. You can also predict the product of the reaction under specific conditions. For example, if isooctane in a liter of gasoline reacts with oxygen while burning at a temperature of 2500 ° C, the ratio of carbon dioxide, water, and carbon monoxide can be accurately predicted. If the same reaction test were done in the laboratory, it could cost Rs 50,000, he said.

The platform provides an interface to four powerful modeling tools, including open source code developed by the Bremen Center for Computational Materials Science in Germany. Rajan Gurukkal, Vice-Chair of the Kerala Higher Education Council, will officially release DJ Mol on Sunday to coincide with Teacher’s Day.

The role of his teacher

Dr. Mohan was led by the late phytochemist Hisham Abdul Carder, the grandson of social reformer Vaccom Abdul Carder Muravi, when he was a student with a Bachelor of Science degree here at University College more than 20 years ago. I think I succeeded in doing what I did. Sir Hisham was a moving encyclopedia that had never taught my class, but motivated many like me to pursue knowledge beyond scope. He says no one else has inspired me like him.

After graduating, scientists followed Dr. Hishams’ advice and earned a PhD in the Netherlands, followed by a PhD in South Korea under the guidance of renowned materials scientist Kim Kwang.

