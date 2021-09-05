Facebook apologizes for AI labeling black men as “primates”





Facebook has announced an apology on behalf of artificial intelligence software and asked users watching videos featuring black men if they would like to see more “videos about primates.” The social media giant has since said it has disabled the topic recommendation feature and is investigating the cause of the error, but the video has been online for over a year.

A Facebook spokesperson told The New York Times on Friday. The first to report this story was that the automatic prompt was an “unacceptable error” and I apologized to anyone who came across an offensive suggestion.

A video uploaded by the Daily Mail on June 27, 2020 recorded an encounter between a group of white and black men celebrating their birthday. The clip calls 911 to report “being harassed by a bunch of black men” before switching to an irrelevant video showing police officers arresting a black tenant at home. It captures a white man who is allegedly harassed.

Former Facebook employee Darci Groves tweeted about the error on Thursday after a friend used her as a clue about the misidentification. She shared a screenshot of a video that captured Facebook’s “Keep watching a video about primates?” message.

“This’keep watching’prompt is unacceptable, @Facebook,” she wrote. “And my friend received this prompt yesterday, even though the video is more than a year old. [Facebook], Please escalate. This is terrible. “

This isn’t the first time Facebook has spotlighted a major technical error. Last year, the name of Xi Jinping Jintao of China, when it is translated into English from the Burmese, was displayed as “Mr.S *** hole” in its platform. According to Reuters, the temporary interruption in translation seems to be Facebook-specific and did not occur at Google.

However, in 2015, Google’s image recognition software classified black photos as “gorillas.” Google apologized and removed the labels for gorillas, chimpanzees, chimpanzees and monkeys. Wired reported that the word had been censored for more than two years.

I wasn’t able to ask for comments on Facebook.

Note: Facebook is one of NPR’s financial backers.

