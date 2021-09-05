Telecom Italia Announces Bid for Italian Cloud Project-CEO





Cernobbio, Italy (Reuters)-Telecom Italia, along with three partners, including defense group Leonardo and state lender CDP, has submitted a statement of interest in building a nationwide cloud hub in Italy, CEO. Luigi Gubitosi said on Saturday.

Head of Italy’s largest telephone group is interested in building a cloud hub, a € 900 million ($ 1.07 billion) project for innovation minister Vittorio Corao to upgrade national data first. The storage facility I talked about after saying that I would receive a bid from a company by the end of September.

The minister will not be disappointed … we have presented an offer and believe it meets the requirements, Gubitoshi told reporters at the annual business meeting in Cernobbio, Lake Como.

Cloud Hub is one of the projects funded by the European Union to help the Italian economy recover from the pandemic, ensuring that the 27-member block does not rely on major foreign tech companies for cloud services. Reflects Europe’s efforts to make it.

The driving force behind the initiative is CDP, which also works with Leonardo and Sogei (state-owned IT company). According to Gubitoshi, we are a qualified group of Italian companies, trying to meet the needs of the country.

He added that the joint proposal is likely to be ready by the end of this month and that the four partners will set up a new company to work on the project.

The Italian Minister of Innovation will present the government’s strategy and detailed requirements for the national cloud project on Tuesday.

($ 1 = 0.8416 euros)

Reported by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina.Edited by Mark Potter and Mike Harrison

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/us-telecon-italia-cloud-project-ceo/telecom-italia-will-present-bid-for-italys-cloud-project-ceo-idUSKBN2G00BC The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos