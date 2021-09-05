Google is investing $ 1 billion to build a data center in Hanau





DrAmerican technology company Alphabetgooglebrowser) has significantly expanded its presence in Germany. The main components of the billion investment program are a data center in Hanau near Frankfurt, a new cloud infrastructure in the Berlin-Brandenburg region, and energy supplier Enge to obtain climate-neutral power in Germany from next year. It is a contract of.

Germany has always been a very important country for Google, opening a second office outside the United States 20 years ago, said Philip Justus, head of Google Germany at FAZ, in the future.

The new facility on Marie Curie Street in Hanau will accommodate four floors and approximately 10,000 square meters of computing infrastructure to process data from users of the company’s cloud services. Google commissioned data center provider NDC-Garbe to build it, and on Monday the keys were officially handed over to the complex.

Google is increasingly building its cloud division as a revenue pillar, along with an advertising business that relies on targeted advertising on search engines or YouTube video platforms. In recent years, competition has intensified, especially among major cloud service providers. In terms of sales, Google is currently the third largest after Internet companies, as well as Amazon and Microsoft in the United States. However, in the past few months, the group has confirmed claims to offset cooperation agreements with Lufthansa, Deutsche Bank, and email company Otto. In terms of staff, Google has long been relocated in Germany for this purpose and with corporate clients such as Daniel Holtz, a former SAP Germany managing director who is currently responsible for Google’s cloud business in Germany and Central Europe. We have succeeded in taking over the manager who has business experience in Germany. ..

At the same time, new investment plans show that despite the ability to send data over the Internet at ultra-fast speeds, the business still technically needs a regional presence. In the cloud domain, physical proximity to customers is important. Response time, performance, and availability are important, Cloud Manager Holz explains, citing e-commerce as an example of a corresponding application in milliseconds. Users expect real-time recommendations. As another location in Hanau, Holtz cites the important internet hub De-CIX in the neighboring major city of Frankfurt.

