Google calls itself a “partner” of India’s existing financial ecosystem and issues a statement





Google India on Friday claimed that it considers itself a partner in the existing financial ecosystem in the country. The Internet giant mentioned an example of a report that misinterpreted its role. The latest statement from a company that imposes that particular ideology came after a report suggesting its money transfer application, and Google Pay has partnered with a bank to offer fixed deposits.

Google emphasized the company’s existing policies and said that Google Pay is affiliated with existing financial services and banking systems everywhere available. According to the company, Google Pay helps enable the expansion and frictionless delivery of financial products and services while contributing to financial goals in a particular region. Google said in its blog post that there are some examples of such offerings being reported as “misleading” and “Google Pay offerings.”

“For clarity, we always take a close look at our role as a partner in the existing financial ecosystem, which brings unique skill sets and services to facilitate the further adoption of digital payments in the country. “We do,” said Google. According to the company, some of its products are built on NPCI’s pioneering UPI payment network and infrastructure. Google further said that the UPI system has grown more than 190 times over the past four years and is now valued at more than 6 trillion.

Google claimed that the company had always supported existing systems and said it would introduce a spot platform to Google Pay in 2019. This spot was the surface for all types of merchants to find payable users. ” Its spot platform acts as an additional discovery channel for many companies, with services that span the payment of important services such as ticket purchases, food orders, shopping, utility billing, and access to several financial products. Said it was included.

Google further emphasized its usefulness, stating that many of these spot experiences are regulated industries, each with a proper approval process. “Currently, Google Pay has nearly 400 merchant spots. On this trip, financial products are particularly strong, with services from the spot experience offered by financial services players such as CashE, Grow, 5paisa and Zest Money. We see that there is significant growth and engagement from Google Pay users, “said Google’s blog post.

An elaborate Google blog post explaining the company’s financial background is after the announcement of the partnership between Google Pay and Equitas SFB last week. Under the partnership, consumers will be allowed to book deposits entirely digitally. Users do not need to open a savings account with the lender and can complete the process online through a “spot” integrated with the Google Pay platform.

