How to send WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS without typing





Can I send a WhatsApp message without typing? Yes, that’s possible thanks to the advanced voice recognition support that users have on their Android phones as well as their iPhones. Before you prepare WhatsApp to send a message without typing, you may need to configure some settings. This feature is useful when you have no physical access to your Android or iOS device, but you are nearby. You can also use your phone’s voice assistant to read new WhatsApp messages. However, it requires additional privileges.

Since 2015, the Google Assistant has introduced the ability to send WhatsApp messages using voice. In 2016, Apple also introduced Siri to the third-party messaging app used on WhatsApp shortly after the official release of iOS 10.

How to send WhatsApp message without typing on Android

Make sure you are using the latest WhatsApp version before starting the steps on how to send WhatsApp messages without typing on your Android device. You also need to install the latest version of the Google Assistant on your smartphone. You can check for updates manually from Google Play.

Tap your profile picture from the top right corner of the Google Assistant[人気の設定]Go to[個人の結果]Scroll down to. Turn on that feature.

Say “Hey Google” or “OK ​​Google” to enable the voice assistant.

You can now say “Send WhatsApp message” using the name of the contact to whom you want to send the WhatsApp message.

The Google Assistant asks you to convey the message you want to send through WhatsApp. You need to respond with your message in a clear voice.

To send a message and have the Google Assistant send the message without typing on the screen, just say “OK”.

Please note that the Google Assistant may not ask for approval to send a message and may send it directly to the contact who has already sent the message. You also need to be able to use the Google Assistant without unlocking your smartphone for a completely hands-free experience. To do this[一般設定]>[画面のロック]Go to.

How to send WhatsApp messages without typing on iOS

Below are the steps required to start sending WhatsApp messages without typing on iOS. This experience is available to iOS 10.3 and later users.

[設定]>[Siriと検索]Go to[HeySiriを聞く]Turn on. Scroll down and tap WhatsApp,[AskSiriで使用]Enable to activate Siri integration. Now you can say Hey Siri! Send a WhatsApp message, followed by the name of the contact to whom you want to send the message. Siri asks you what you want to send. You can then tell the assistant which message you want to send to your contacts. The preview will now appear on your iPhone screen with a message. Siri also reads it for you. Siri asks if you’re ready to send a message. If you’re happy with the text, you can say “yes” and send a message to your contacts via WhatsApp.

The first time you access WhatsApp via voice commands on your iOS device, you need to allow Siri access to WhatsApp data. Sometimes Siri doesn’t work properly on WhatsApp and I get the error “Sorry, there’s something wrong”. Please try again.

