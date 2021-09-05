Cryptos Rapid Move Into Banking alerts in Washington





Headquartered in Jersey City and across the Hudson River from Wall Street, BlockFi, a fast-growing financial start-up, is aiming to become JPMorgan Chase’s cryptocurrency.

We offer credit cards, loans and interest-generating accounts. However, BlockFi does not trade primarily in dollars, but operates in a rapidly expanding world of digital currencies. It is one of the new generation institutions that effectively creates alternative banking systems at the forefront of technology.

Flori Marquez, 30, founder of BlockFi, founded in 2017, said it was just the beginning of the story, with over $ 10 billion in assets, 850 employees and over 450,000 individual customers. However, there is no credit check.

But for state and federal regulators and some MPs, the entry of cryptocurrencies into banks is a source of caution. This technology is disrupting the world of financial services so quickly and unpredictably that regulators may be far behind and leave consumers and financial markets vulnerable. ..

In recent months, senior Federal Reserve and other banking regulator officials have called them crypto sprints to catch up with rapid changes and find ways to mitigate potential risks from short-lived emerging industries. Things have begun urgently, as much as technological advances are characterized by high stakes speculation.

In interviews and official statements, federal and state officials warn that the crypto financial services industry is vulnerable to hackers and fraud and may rely on high-risk innovations. Last month, crypto platform PolyNetwork temporarily lost $ 600 million in customer assets to hackers. Many were returned only after the site’s founder asked the thief for forgiveness.

Additional authority is needed to prevent transactions, products and platforms from getting between regulatory cracks, Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler told Senator Elizabeth Warren of the Massachusetts Democratic Party in August Cryptocurrency I wrote about the dangers of the product. We also need more resources to protect investors in this growing and volatile sector.

The SEC has created a separate office to coordinate the investigation of cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, and has hired scholars with relevant expertise to help track rapidly changing changes. Regulators acknowledge that it can take at least a year to develop rules and pass legislation in Congress and issue provisional guidance to set expectations for dominating the industry. there is.

BlockFi has already been targeted by five state regulators who have accused it of violating local securities laws.

Regulators are concerned about reaching more products with costumes like Pancake Swap. PancakeSwap’s syrup pool boasts that users can earn up to 91% annual revenue on cryptocurrency deposits.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome H. Powell, even when the Federal Reserve Board and other central banks are considering issuing their own digital currencies. Has also expressed concern.

Powell pointed out the so-called stablecoin surge. The value of digital currencies is usually fixed at the dollar and is often used in other transactions such as digital money transfers and loans.

Powell said in a July parliamentary testimony that the country has a tradition of keeping public funds in what appears to be a very safe asset. It doesn’t really exist in Stablecoin.

The crypto banking frontier features a wide range of businesses. At one end, some work with models similar to traditional consumer-oriented banks such as BlockFi and Kraken Bank. These want to secure a special charter in Wyoming and receive cryptocurrency deposits from consumers by the end of this year, but there is no traditional federal government insurance.

A more radical goal is decentralized finance, or DeFi, similar to the cryptocurrency Wall Street. Players include Compound, a San Francisco company that operates entirely outside the regulatory system. DeFi eliminates human intermediaries such as brokers, bankers, and traders, and instead uses algorithms to perform financial transactions such as lending and borrowing.

Crypto is a new shadow bank, Warren said in an interview. It offers many of the same services, but without the consumer protection and financial stability that backs up traditional systems.

She added that it was like spinning straw into gold.

Lawmakers and regulators are worried that consumers are not always fully aware of the potential dangers of crypto services and decentralized financial platforms such as new banks. Cryptocurrency deposit accounts are not insured by the federal government and may not be guaranteed to be held in the event of market turmoil.

Those who borrow against their crypto can sometimes face the liquidation of their holdings in an unregulated, fully automated market.

From pawn shop to bank

BlockFis’ tremendous growth and recent crackdowns by state regulators show the way in the turmoil of what crypto financial services companies are doing.

BlockFis’ business is the same as a regular banking business. It receives cryptocurrency deposits and pays interest on them. It makes a loan in dollars to those who put cryptocurrencies as collateral. And it lends the code to the institutions that need it.

For consumers, BlockFi’s main attraction is the opportunity to take out a loan in dollars up to half the value of crypto collateral. This allows customers to get cash without the tax impact of selling their digital assets. Buy more cryptocurrencies. The company also offers up to 8% annual interest on cryptocurrency deposits, compared to the national average of 0.06% for bank savings in August.

How can BlockFi offer such a high rate? In addition to claiming interest on loans to consumers, lend cryptocurrencies to institutions such as Fidelity Investments and Susquehanna International Group and use these assets for fast and sometimes lucrative crypto arbitrage to get high returns to customers. Pass. Also, because BlockFi is not officially a bank, there are no significant costs associated with maintaining the required capital reserves or complying with other banking regulations.

Also, unlike banks, BlockFi does not check your credit score, but instead relies on the value of the customer on which the crypto collateral is based. Executives from both companies argue that this approach democratizes financial services and opens them up to people with digital assets without the traditional credibility features of credit.

The model worked with BlockFi. While hiring employees from London to Singapore, prominent investors such as Bain Capital, Winklebos Capital and Coin-based Ventures have jumped in to fund the expansion. The company has raised at least $ 450 million.

However, the provision of BlockFi is so worrisome and confusing to regulators that in California, where BlockFi first sought a lender license, authorities initially advised to apply for a pawnbroker license instead. Their inference was that a customer seeking a loan from BlockFi would hand over their cryptocurrency holdings as collateral in the same way that a customer would hand a watch to a pawnshop in exchange for cash.

BlockFi’s Marquez called the San Francisco sheriff’s office about his pawnshop license, but was redirected again. No, she said the pawnshop license only covers physical goods. Also, since cryptography is a virtual asset, this license does not actually apply.

She unexpectedly returned to state banking regulators to persuade BlockFi, a new kind, to qualify as a lender. The company is currently licensed in at least 28 states, many of which are used to deposit cryptocurrencies from more than 450,000 clients outside the United States. In the first three months of this year, the value of cryptocurrencies held in BlockFi’s interest-bearing accounts has more than tripled from $ 4.4 billion to $ 14.7 billion. This is partly due to the rising prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

As the company expanded, regulators became more and more concerned. The New Jersey lawyer sent a cease and desist letter in July stating that he sold financial instruments that required a securities license and had all relevant obligations, including mandatory disclosures.

According to Andrew J. Brook, no one can get a free pass just because they are active in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market.

BlockFi does not properly inform customers about the risks associated with the use of crypto deposits in the borrowing pool, such as the creditworthiness of the borrower, the type and nature of the transaction. Texas officials have added their own complaints, reflecting the allegations made by Alabama state officials. , Kentucky and Vermont.

BlockFis CEO Zac Prince said the company is in compliance with the law, but regulators do not fully understand what it offers. Ultimately, he wrote in a note to his customers that this is an opportunity for BlockFi to help define the regulatory environment of the ecosystem.

Break the bank

Regulatory challenges are even greater for other emerging crypto-financial developers in the DeFi world, such as Compound, SushiSwap, Aave, and PancakeSwap.

They are all essentially automated markets run by computer programs that facilitate trading without human intervention, and are the trading floors of the crypto-era version. The idea is to eliminate intermediaries and connect buyers and sellers on the blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies. These sites do not even collect your personal information.

The founders of these types of platforms are ultimately just building protocols that are led by a community of users, claiming that computer code is running the show effectively.

Robert Reschner, 37, started Compound in 2018 after spending a year with five colleagues in a small attic sublet in San Francisco’s mission district, experimenting with the computer programs that underlie the DeFi movement. Did.

Compounds backed by prominent crypto venture capitalists such as Andreessen Horowitz and Coinbase Ventures currently have over $ 20 billion in assets. Each of the nearly 300,000 customers is represented by a unique 42-character list of letters and numbers. But Compound doesn’t even know their name or even their country of origin.

Mr. Reschner and others who helped set up the compound own most of the self-issued cryptocurrency tokens called COMP, whose value is skyrocketing, at least worth tens of millions of dollars in paper. I have.

Mr. Reschner is amazed at the rapid growth. At every point, he said, the speed at which decentralized finance was just beginning to work surprised me and everyone.

While industry executives say concerns about the safety and stability of digital assets have been exaggerated, federal financial regulators are still working to keep up with the latest developments.

The DeFi protocol relies heavily on stablecoin and cryptocurrencies, which are ostensibly fixed to the US dollar for stable value, but whose value is not guaranteed to be properly backed up.

The overall stablecoin market has grown from $ 3.3 billion in January 2019 to $ 117 billion in early September. This is a concern for regulators.

Lee Reiners, a former Federal Reserve Bank of New York supervisor, said these were effectively treated as bank deposits by users. However, unlike real deposits, they are not insured by the FDIC and can try to cause a run on the bank if account holders begin to worry that they will not be able to withdraw money.

One option worth considering, according to Warren, is to ban US banks from holding cash deposits to back up Stablecoin. This can effectively end the fast-growing market. Another possibility that is said to have the potential to undermine the entire crypto ecosystem is the creation of government-issued digital dollars.

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Powell said in July that he didn’t need stablecoin, and if he had US digital currency, he didn’t need cryptocurrency. I think that’s one of the stronger arguments in favor.

