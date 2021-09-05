Google deploys weather app redesign on Android





As we discovered last week, the Google Weather app on Android has been redesigned and is beginning to roll out to the latest search beta apps.

Update 9/5: Google Weather redesign on Android is back for some people. This current version corresponds to the previous white status bar by setting the theme appropriately to match the weather conditions.

It wasn’t ready in May due to a bug, but I hope Google solves the problem and rolls it out soon. While Nest Hub and Hub Max have Air Quality (AQI) cards in the US, Android 12 is expected to have a Material You weather widget. It’s unclear if the home screen item is related to this Weather app.

Thank you Dee!

Update 6/1: A week after its first appearance, Google rolled back the redesigned Weather app. One possible motivation is a bug related to switching and searching between different cities. This removal was done on the server side this morning, but you may not have noticed it until the beta minor update.

Original 5/25: So far, Google hasn’t touched Android weather forecasts for several years. With this improvement, many material themes thrive, such as rounded search bars and updated tab indicators for today, tomorrow, and 10 days.

Meanwhile, the navigation drawer has been replaced with a profile avatar in the upper right corner. Tap to display an account dropdown with settings for changing the temperature unit and additional shortcuts on the home screen.

One of the rather weird aesthetic styles Google chose for this weather redesign is a pure white status bar that was previously themed on current weather conditions. The new color matches the navigation bar and search bar, but it’s too bright, especially if the system dark theme is active. Account pickers currently respect night mode, and we hope Google will tweak this in a future update.

As the company leverages weather.com for its data, there are no other changes to its core forecasting experience. Currently, there are some bugs when tapping the search bar to switch cities. The complete list of saved locations is not loaded correctly.

The Google app 12.20 is currently in beta and this redesign will load when you launch the weather forecast from the Pixel Launchs At a Glance widget or search results page. It should soon be available on stable channels.

Google search details:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/09/05/google-weather-redesign-android/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos