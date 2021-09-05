Minority-owned startups face additional hurdles that Senator Ben Cardin wants to help.US SMEs





Bencardin comes from the family of small business owners. His grandfather, who emigrated from Russia to the United States over 120 years ago, turned an independent grocery store into a chain of food distribution businesses. His success was one of the factors that helped Cardin enter the world of politics at the age of 24, where he eventually became a leading member of the US Senate. He is currently in Maryland’s third term and is a ranking member of the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Commission.

Cardin knows that today’s business owners and start-ups are in a very different environment than they were in their grandfather’s day. At that time, there were few rules, competitions and barriers to enter the market. Today’s entrepreneurs have fierce opposition from major brands, high costs such as family medical care, more hurdles to secure capital to cover their dreams, and much higher levels of rules that create headaches and challenges. Faced with bureaucratic requirements and paperwork. And that’s when you’re white. The challenge is much greater for minorities trying to get involved in the game.

This year, Cardin has been working on three bills that can help change that.

He sponsored the 2021 Minority Business Resiliency Act. This will perpetuate and expand the scope of the Minority Business Development Agency, which is part of the Department of Commerce that promotes the growth and competitiveness of minority-owned businesses, including Hispanic and Latin American and Asian Americans. Pacific American, African American, Native American companies.

He also said that the government’s SBA is a community that is not well serviced in a coordinated way.

Finally, Cardin is driving pioneering progress through its committee by leveraging innovation in 2019 and technology laws of the future. The law has historically provided services to black universities, minority service institutions and community colleges by providing resources to establish and expand incubators and accelerators for underserved entrepreneurs. Promote innovation and entrepreneurship in poor communities.

All these bills have progressed, but Cardin acknowledges its slogan.

He is very much looking forward to bridging the necessary gaps with these bills, which are enjoying strong support between both Democrats and Republicans, he told me in a recent podcast interview. Looking at the traditional tools of the SBA and seeing how well they are doing in addressing the needs of poorly serviced communities, they aren’t doing very well. They don’t have the penetration we need.

Unfortunately, these bills still have a way. According to Cardin, the Minority Business Resiliency Act was approved through the Commission, but is not attached to any other legislation required to ensure passage. Exploring opportunities in emerging market law is still in its infancy and faces a long way to go. Pioneering advances in innovation and futuristic technology were introduced in February and face a similar process.

Cardin, like many other companies in Washington, is disproportionate to the number of small business owners who get the capital, resources, and opportunities they need to establish themselves and their businesses compared to white business owners. I understand that there are few. Yes, there is systematic racism. Yes, there is a lack of education and resources. Progress has been made, but how is government playing a role? For Cardin, it’s not about handouts. About its support.

It begins with building an institution among all of our communities, especially African-Americans, Latino-Americans and women, he says. This can be achieved by strengthening mission lenders, community development and minority depository financial institutions. That is what these communities need to establish the ability to directly demonstrate entrepreneurial success, which leads to further opportunities.

Politicians and leaders of all colors and backgrounds talked about the need for governments to support these entrepreneurs. Still, bills like these and other good bills sponsored by members of the House Small Business Committee, if passed, take time to attract the support that needs to be passed. Given that these bills cost little to the government and still offer so many potential economic benefits, one should wonder why.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/05/minority-owned-business-startups-senator-ben-cardin

