Using Google Drive without Internet Features is not in beta: important things to know





Google Drive is one of the most popular cloud storage platforms. Part of a productivity app from Google that allows users to back up, sync, and access files on a variety of devices. It is also a popular tool used to share files, photos, PDFs and other documents. Another additional benefit is that multiple users can work on the same file at the same time. Google recently announced an important update to Google Drive. Google said in a blog post that Google Drive is in offline mode. This means that users will be able to access documents and certain files without the Internet. For those who don’t know, Google started beta testing the drive in offline mode in 2019. This allows users to access documents offline while using Google Drive on the web. This feature is currently being enhanced and exposed to more users. Here are some important things to know about using this feature: How to access Google Drive files offline (without internet) First, users need to download the Google Drive app for their desktop to their laptop. For files accessed offline, the user must mark them as available offline in the web drive settings. Marking these files for offline use makes it easy to open them from your browser even when you’re not connected to the Internet, Google says. Which files can be accessed offline? According to the blog post, this feature works with non-Google file types such as PDFs, images, and Microsoft Office files. Meanwhile, ChromeOS users can also use the Files app, which is easily accessible on Chromebooks, to select Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides files that are available offline. This streamlined access eliminates the need to open Google Drive or Google Docs to select files for offline use. Is the offline feature available to all Google Drive users? The Google Drive Offline feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as Cloud Identity Free, Cloud Identity Premium, G Suite Basic, and Business customers. You can also use it with your personal account. This feature is available to both Windows and Mac users. Is this feature available on smartphones? No, this feature is currently limited to desktops and Chromebooks.

