FG, seed builder agrees to build innovation capabilities





Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The federal government has agreed with Seed Builder Nigeria to develop the ability of innovators to move Nigeria into the world’s technological arena.

Yau Isa, director of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), disclosed the plan during a weekend visit to the Seedbuilders Innovation Hub (SIH) in Abuja.

NCAIR, a federal agency, is a special purpose vehicle of the National Information Technology Development Agency created to promote research and development on emerging technologies and their practical application in the field of national interests in Nigeria.

During a visit to the Innovation Hub, NCAIR’s director promised to partner with Seed Builder Nigeria and other technology hubs throughout the Federation to completely move Nigeria into the technology space.

He said: We are here to see what they are doing and where we can work together. What we are trying to do is work with the Seedbuilders Innovation Hub. It also provides access to all facilities available at the center.

They can use them to drive technology initiatives and move the country forward into the technology arena, “explained during a visit to the innovation hub.

He also explained that NCAIR has researched new technologies, from artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, virtual reality, blockchain, to the Internet of Things.

“At the Seebuilders hub, there’s a lot in common between what we’re doing and what they’re doing. We’re looking at the areas of artificial intelligence they’re researching. Seems to be working on drones and robotics.

These areas are where we are passionate. They feel that we offer a good opportunity to work together in this area. It is the center’s mission to support and collaborate with technology hubs, especially in the areas of artificial intelligence, robotics and drones.

“We agreed to interact regularly, so we are planning events and meetings so that we can exchange ideas, and we will show you what all of Abuja’s tech hubs have. We are planning a kind of expo day to do. This is part of what we are planning. He said he wants to achieve this feat by the end of the year.

The NCAIR director said the center is well-equipped for manufacturers, designers and researchers. They want seed builders to come and take advantage of these facilities to enhance innovation.

In his response, Olaoluwa Olorunisomo, co-founder of the Seebuilders Innovation Hub, said he was pleased that the director had visited and promised to partner with the hub in improving the technology ecosystem.

Regarding the proposed partnership, Olorunisomo said: We are honored to have an actual visit by the director of NCAIR. They came to the Seebuilders Innovation Hub. We were able to discuss the challenges facing innovation hubs.

Basically, there are start-ups, entrepreneurs and innovators in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence. The proposed partnership between Seed Builder and NCAIR is necessary for a cluster of innovators.

“They understand that we are doing more work because we have a cluster of social innovators. We have a cluster of tech enthusiasts in our community and I As we are in the private and public sectors, they are looking for ways we can work together. We are working together to build a technology ecosystem.

He said the visit would be beneficial to the hub and its flood of innovators, and the collaboration would help build a thriving technology ecosystem where entrepreneurs and start-ups can benefit from government programs. ..

He added that Seed Builder will partner with the Center in the areas of drone technology, artificial intelligence and 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We plan to partner with training teams such as Drone Technology Robotics. We plan to hold an artificial intelligence audition together in October to bring together people with solutions.

The solution really helps in the area of ​​sustainable development goals. This is one of the areas where the Center has agreed to partner with us. According to Orornisomo, this is an opportunity for policy makers to build a technology ecosystem that understands what young entrepreneurs and start-ups are facing and how they can help them. increase.

