“Ethereum is bigger than AWS, Azure and Google combined”-Pekka Kelkka

Ishan Pandey: Hello Pekka, welcome to the backside series of startups. Tell us about yourself and the story behind YeFi.

Pekka Kelkka: Officially, the project came to fruition in mid-March 2021. But a few years before the YeFi.one platform was actually released, a team of future founders, blockchain entrepreneurs, lived in the DeFi revolution. Fostering valuable lessons and the idea of ​​creating a project that one day combines all the important decentralized finance features while eliminating past shortfalls and mistakes.

The founders also recognized the value of distributed data storage and computing projects such as Filecoin, Swarm, Chia and Dfinity. In this way, the idea of ​​co-promoting these projects came about.

Ishan Pandey: The US Securities and Exchange Commission has filed the first complaints related to the expanding decentralized financial sector, accusing companies of trading digital tokens that should be registered with Wall Street regulators. From a regulatory point of view, what steps need to be taken to induce a better system in which complete and honest disclosure is required and practiced?

Pekka Kelkka: We have the best crypto lawyers who keep a close eye on what’s happening around the world, not just in the US crypto regulatory scene. Unfortunately, we are not welcoming US investors on our platform at this stage.

The bottom line is that the global blockchain and crypto community needs to work with regulators. Regulators and lawmakers need to better understand blockchain and crypto. I’m sure we’ll find something in common.

Blockchain and crypto are the biggest changes in the world’s financial and monetary system over the centuries and will be led by Decentralized Finance. Governments and central banks will also benefit from the fastest, most cost-effective and secure decentralized financial services.

As we know, commercial banks are already in the game. Swiss bank Sygnum is already offering DeFi services to its investor clients. All other banks have to follow if they want to continue their business.

Ishan Pandey: Elrond recently said that the crypto sector has become carbon negative as it has moved to more environmentally friendly ideas to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. What do you think about the negative impact of cryptography on the environment? Can you gradually move to an eco-friendly system?

Pekka Kelkka: This is a development led by Elrond. I think the blockchain and crypto industry can also lead in terms of carbon-negative production. Blockchain and crypto can become the most environmentally friendly business sector that others follow!

Ishan Pandey: After a major upgrade of Ethereum, Bitcoin and Ethereum achieved their highest value in almost two months or more, despite concerns surrounding cryptographic restrictions in US infrastructure planning. Do you think this upward trend will continue, or will it soon reach its lowest in the crypto market?

Pekka Kelkka: We are in the second wave of this blulan. It will still last for a few months. It will hit ATH soon. The bear market will come. This time it’s not a 70-90% reduction, but less. Still, these are my personal opinions. There is no financial advice.

Ishan Pandey: Biden’s huge bipartisan infrastructure project struck a rare code of bipartisan cooperation between Republicans and Democrats, but the bill has been put on hold due to a proposed change in cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. increase. What is the future of US cryptocurrencies?

Pekka Kelkka: Do you need to worry? After all, US lawmakers will understand that blockchain and crypto are leading the world in technological development, as the Internet has been doing since the early 2000s. The biggest problem is US politicians funded by US banks and financial institutions. institution. They fight back, but give up. Common sense wins in America as well.

Ishan Pandey: According to Ethereum developer Vitalik Buterin, the most important enhancements to the Ethereum blockchain since 2015 have recently come into effect. The network is well-positioned to make even greater improvements to reduce energy consumption by 99%. Can you elaborate on this new improvement and its impact on the Ethereum ecosystem?

Pekka Kelkka: How many hours do you have? 🙂

First, let’s say:

Ethereum will be the largest game changer in the global business. It will be a global computer. It’s bigger than AWS, Azure, and Google combined.

The biggest change in Ethereum in the recent Ethereum Improvement Proposal (1559) was a change in the economic model that made ETH deflation in the long run.

Starting with EIP1559, ETH base charges are “burned” in every transaction. That is, every transaction removes some ETH tokens from market distribution.

When a transaction in Ethereum explodes (as expected), more ETH is “burned” than it is generated (mined). Demand for ETH is much higher than supply.

What do you think the ETH price will be?

However, ETH’s “money-making machine” is just a by-product. Most importantly, as mentioned earlier, Ethereum will become the computer of the world.

Even more significant changes will occur when ETH 2.0 is released, perhaps by the end of the year. Main features of ETH 2.0. It will be sharding. The Ethereum network is used much more economically, not only lowering the price of transactions, but also dramatically speeding it up.

This will also significantly reduce the energy consumption of the Ethereum network.

Ishan Pandey: What new trends are there in the crypto ecosystem, especially in the post-covid 19 era?

Pekka Kelkka: The entire blockchain and cryptocurrency scene will explode-watch out for the mainstream, come here!

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to currently exist in the digital market by performing due diligence by asking the right questions and providing readers with better opinions for making informed decisions. It is to remove the asymmetry of information. This material does not constitute investment, financial, or legal advice.

