Do you need humans for the job? Automation boom after COVID





Ask for a roast beef sandwich at Arbys Drive-Thru, east of Los Angeles, and you can talk to Tori, an artificial intelligence voice assistant, to take an order and send it to a cook.

Amir Sidiki, a family member who installed AI voice in the Arbys franchise in Ontario, California this year, said he didn’t call it ill. Corona does not occur. And the reliability of it is great.

When the pandemic blamed the United States in 2020, it not only threatened the health of Americans, but could also pose a long-term threat to many jobs. Faced with a shortage of workers and rising labor costs, companies are beginning to automate jobs in the service sector, which economists once thought were safe.

Past experience has shown that such a wave of automation ultimately creates more work than destroys it, but disproportionately wipes out the less-skilled work that many low-income workers depend on. It also suggests that it should be done. The resulting growth pain in the US economy can be serious.

Without a pandemic, Siddiqi wouldn’t have been bothered by investing in new technologies that could alienate existing employees and some customers. But it went well, he says. Basically, fewer people are needed, but they are now working in the kitchen or elsewhere. “

Johannes Moenius, an economist at the University of Redlands, says that automation should ideally relocate workers to better and more interesting jobs. But that’s happening now, but it’s not moving fast enough, he says.

To make matters worse, the entire class of service jobs created when manufacturing began to deploy more automation could be at risk. He says robots have escaped from manufacturing and entered a much larger service industry. I thought the contact job was safe. surprised.

Improvements in robotic technology have enabled machines to perform many tasks previously required by humans, such as throwing pizza dough, transporting hospital linen, inspecting gauges, and sorting goods. The pandemic has accelerated their recruitment. After all, robots can’t get sick or spread the disease. It also does not require leave to deal with unexpected childcare emergencies.

Economists at the International Monetary Fund have discovered that past pandemics have encouraged businesses to invest in machines in ways that not only increase productivity but also kill unskilled jobs. Our results suggest that concerns about the rise of robots in the COVID-19 pandemic seem to be justified, they wrote in a January paper.

The results can have the greatest impact on poorly educated women, who disproportionately occupy low- and medium-wage jobs that are most exposed to automation and viral infections. These jobs include salespeople, administrative assistants, cashiers, hospital assistants, and caregivers for the sick and the elderly.

Employers seem to be eager to bring in machines. According to last year’s survey by the Nonprofit World Economic Forum, 43% of companies planned to reduce their workforce as a result of new technologies. Since the second quarter of 2020, business investment in equipment has increased by 26%, more than double the speed of the economy as a whole.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, an industry group, the fastest growing roving machines for cleaning floors in supermarkets, hospitals and warehouses are expected. The same group also anticipates increased sales of robots that provide information to shoppers and order room service at hotels.

The restaurant is one of the most prominent robot adopters. For example, in late August, salad chain Sweetgreen announced that it would acquire Spyce, a kitchen robot startup that manufactures machines that cook vegetables and grains and pour them into bowls.

Not only robots but also services using software and AI are increasing. Starbucks automates behind-the-scenes work to track store inventory. More stores have moved to self-checkout.

Scott Lawton, CEO of Bartaco, a restaurant chain based in Arlington, Virginia, had a hard time getting the server back to his restaurant when the server restarted during a pandemic.

So he decided to do without them. His company, with the help of a software company, has developed an online ordering and payment system that customers can use over the phone. Diners can now access menus and order meals by simply scanning the barcode in the center of each table without having to wait for the server. Workers bring food and drink to the table. And when they finish eating, customers pay on their phone and leave.

Innovation has reduced the number of staff, but workers are inevitably worse. Each of the 21 Baltaco locations currently has up to eight assistant managers, about twice the pre-pandemic total. Many are old servers and move between tables to make sure everyone has what they need. They are paid an annual salary starting at $ 55,000 instead of an hourly wage.

Tips are currently shared among all other employees, including the dishwasher. Dishwashers usually earn over $ 20 an hour, much higher than their pre-pandemic wages. There is no labor shortage as you read in the news, Lawton says.

Rising automation hasn’t stagnated a surprising recovery in the US job market, at least so far.

The US economy lost a staggering 22.4 million jobs in March and April 2020, and employment recovered vigorously after a pandemic strong wind struck the United States. Employers have regained 17 million jobs since April 2020. The openings and they complain that they can’t find enough workers.

Behind the employment boom is a surge in consumer spending, much thanks to both federal bailout checks and savings accumulated by often skipping telecommuting and daily commuting. So, I overcame the crisis in unexpectedly good condition.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, predicts that employers are likely to compete for workers for a long time.

For one, many Americans are taking the time to get back to work-some are still worried about the health risks and childcare issues of COVID-19, others nationwide on September 6th. Because of the generous federal unemployment allowance that will lead to unemployment.

In addition, many of the baby boomer generation workers are retired. According to Zandy, the labor market will be very tight for the foreseeable future.

So far, the short-term benefits of economic snapback have overwhelmed the unemployment of automation, the effects of which tend to be gradual over the years. It may not last long. Last year, researchers at the University of Zurich and the University of British Columbia found that the so-called unemployment recovery over the last 35 years recovered faster than employment from the recession, but could be explained by the loss of employment, which is vulnerable to automation. ..

Despite strong employment since mid-last year, the US economy is still below 5.3 million in February 2020. Also, Lydiab Sole, who heads the US economist at Oxford Economics, calculated last month that 40% of unemployment is vulnerable. For automation, especially for food cooking, retail sales, and manufacturing automation.

Some economists are worried that automation could put workers in a low-wage position. Massachusetts Institute of Technology economists Daron Asimoglu and Boston University’s Pasqualest Repo say that up to 70% of US wage stagnation between 1980 and 2016 can be explained by machines that replace humans in their daily work6. Estimated in the month.

Much of the automated work was in the process of distributing skills, Acemoglu says. They no longer exist, and the workers who were doing them are now doing low-skilled jobs.

APEconomics writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this story.

