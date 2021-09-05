Battlefield Mobile is now available on the Google Play Store, and public testing is about to begin





Information about Battlefield Mobile will be available on the Google Play Store, and pre-registration to test the game will begin shortly.

Electronic Arts (EA) is developing a mobile game for the popular first-person shooter franchise Battlefield, and testing of the game will begin shortly.

Details of Battlefield Mobile are now available on the Google Play Store. The official description says, “Rally your team and lead the assault. The Battlefield franchise is now available on mobile with all your favorite FPS combat, great team play, and genre-defining destruction.” It has been done. I’ve come to expect from the battlefield and it’s more thrilling than ever. The game is still under development, but first tests will begin this fall in Indonesia and the Philippines before expanding to other regions.

Related: Amazon Prime Gaming offers Battlefield 1 for free

When Battlefield Mobile testing is ready to begin in the new region, the game’s Google Play store page will be available for pre-registration, allowing interested players to join the test group. However, spots are limited and not all pre-registered players will be granted access to the game, but will be notified of subsequent releases.

It’s important to note that playtests are only available on phones running Android 7.0 or later. However, the final release of Battlefield Mobile will support more devices and models. In addition, all progress earned by the player, including collectable cosmetics and other unlockable items, will be erased at the end of the test period.

Related: How Battlefield continues to push the boundaries of online warfare

Battlefield Mobile is an American mobile game developer and publisher, developed by Industrial Toys, a subsidiary of EA. The company was founded in January 2012 and so far has only two games by its name. Midnight Star, a first-person shooter and its sequel, Midnight Star: Renegade. However, the CEO of Industrial Toys is Alex Seropian, a veteran in the video game industry and one of the first co-founders of Bungie, the studio behind the iconic Halo, Marathon, and Myth video game franchises.

The developers intend to make the final mobile game feel like any other Battlefield title, but in the version of Battlefield Mobile released during the test period, players will be able to conquest the Grand Bazaar map and classic game mode. Limited to only. The content and features available in the final version will be announced prior to the official release of the game. However, Battlefield Mobile has already been confirmed to include its own Battle Pass, not cross-play with PC or console versions of other Battlefield games.

Battlefield Mobile isn’t just about the upcoming franchise games. Battlefield 2042 will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, and PC on October 22nd.

Keep reading: Battlefield 2042 brings the series back to the future and launches this fall

Source: Google Play Store

Green Lantern: Who is the most powerful black lantern?

About the author Hayley McCullough (109 articles published)

Haley is a CBR news writer. In 2021, she received her PhD in Communication and Rhetoric from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and is currently working in the Department of Communication, Liberal Arts and Social Sciences at New Mexico Tech. Her research examines the linguistic structure of storytelling and pop culture. She often marathons horror movies instead of sleeping, playing puzzle games, and perhaps reading an unhealthy amount of fan fiction.

Other articles by Hayley McCullough

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbr.com/battlefield-mobile-google-play-store-public-testing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos