How do robots do greenhouse gardening?





Colinda de Beer is a senior business developer horticulture of Innovation Quarter, a regional economic development agency in South Holland, the Netherlands.

In October 2020, I wrote in the closing column of The Robots Are Coming:

[..] From the above, it seems that robots in horticulture do more than simply replace the labor force that is currently lacking in sufficient human resources. Yes, the robot will eventually take over some of this tedious and repetitive task from humans. But the real value is in providing opportunities for new business models. For example, data collected by robots already used for harvesting in greenhouses plays an important role in this.

Answers to Questions How is the Robot Revolution changing our lifestyle? Horticulture will offer you unimaginable opportunities now! What is clear is that in future horticulture, people and robots (cobots) will work together more than ever. [..]

Subscribe to our newsletter!

Weekly Innovation Summary Every Sunday, the best articles of the week in your inbox.

So how will these robots work a year later? In any case, you can see it appearing everywhere these days.

The report “Strij domagarische robots barst los” published by the ABN AMRO Group last year gives a number of examples. This report is primarily based on the use of robots in cattle breeding, farming and outdoor crops. One of the leading candidates is Lely, a world leader in the development of milking robots. Meanwhile, they also developed robots for various other parts of dairy.

Apple picking drone

We are mainly looking at weeding systems in agriculture. H2L has developed a sorting robot for tulip cultivation. Several robots have already been developed for fruit cultivation. Drones were used to pick apples, and Bx recently released a video about LinkedIn, a Boston Dynamics robot “dog” spot walking in an apple orchard equipped with cameras and sensors.

Much is happening around this subject, which involves greenhouse horticulture. Robots have been developed for various crop operations such as tomato picking, leaf pruning and pollination. There is also work on a system that can predict tomato yields and measure crops. All these data and measurements are important to help growers manage their crops in the greenhouse as effectively as possible. Quite a few companies around the world are investing in this. For example, see the greenhouse robotics development map.

However, it is not so clear to growers which robot to buy. No one is 100% “ready” and can do all the work people do. Nevertheless, it is imperative that producers and technology developers work together to take the final steps in developing robots that can be selected, counted, detected and predicted.

Build and strengthen the ecosystem

The World Holty Center in Naaldwijk, the Netherlands, will hold an event on November 24th and 25th on the theme of robotics and autonomous cultivation in greenhouse horticulture so that engineers, horticulture and scientists can find each other. It is held in. The themes “Today” and “Tomorrow” are used to build and strengthen the ecosystem surrounding the development of horticultural robots. This is done by presenting exciting stories, examples from other sectors, and organizing matchmaking sessions between different parties.

Would you like to go there? For more information, please visit https: //robocrops.tech/.

About this column

In a weekly column alternated by Eveline van Zeeland, Eugene Franken, Helen Kardan, Katlen Gabriels, Carina Weijma, Bernd Maier-Leppla and Colinda de Beer, Innovation Origins explores what the future holds. These columnists are occasionally supplemented by guest bloggers and work on solutions to the problems of our time in their own way. So tomorrow will be good. All the articles so far are here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://innovationorigins.com/en/how-are-robots-doing-in-greenhouse-agriculture/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos