Google Keep alternative bundle notes are getting serious with images and attachments





There are many note-taking apps for Android, but bundled notes are arguably one of the most sophisticated and good-looking options. The Android and Web-only service ended beta last year, nailing notes and to-do lists from the beginning, but there were some things that people really missed. To counter this, Bundled Notes 2.0 has just been released and includes a number of bug fixes, improvements, and ultimately support for image and file attachments, as well as a wealth of URL previews.

Left: An image attachment is being added. Center and right: Different views of the note bundle with rich preview.

Previously, bundled notes only supported markdown text in notes, but this has changed in version 2.0. The app also handles images and attachments in notes and now automatically creates a rich preview of the URL. In fact, you will notice the rich link preview of the memo you created after the update. The note has a new attach button that allows you to add almost any file you can think of. You can optionally add a description for everything you attach to make it easier to find in Bundled Notes integrated file management.

Bundled note file management separate from notes.

Currently, Bundled Notes offers only basic options for working with file and image attachments. PDF files and other documents cannot be viewed directly within the app. Instead, you need to download it to work with them. You can view the image, but there are no annotation tools or options for renaming the file. All of this also needs to be done in another app on the device. Still, having the option to add the file first is a big win, given that implementing attachments is not a basic task. For comparison, Google Keep has an image annotation option, but you can’t add other files to your notes. In contrast to Keep, Bundled Notes also provides a centralized location for viewing and deleting all uploaded files on the home screen.

Rich preview of web apps.

Free users are limited to 150MB per account and 20MB per file, while paid users are limited to a total of 10GB per file and 200MB per file (due to different beta limits, the screenshots in this article have a storage quota of 5GB. Is shown.). This change will be reflected in both Android and web apps.

Bundle Note 2.0

Added cross-platform support for rich attachments + content (including images, files, rich URL previews) Rich content can be added to notes as attachments or directly to bundles as single attachments You can also (tagged as if it were an entry)) Storage overview for viewing and managing all uploaded content You can edit and organize the attachment description URL of the image Previews are automatically displayed as image attachments Richlink previews and alphabetical sorting of file names Account richlinks are automatically detected from the content of the memo Order within the memo and the main attachment No storage permissions required (because the app uses only strict system attachment APIs) 10GB account storage + 200MB limit per file for professional users 150MB account storage + per file for free users 20MB limit Same week of launch (some features appeared a few days after Android launch) Some UI tweaks to accommodate attachment features Redesigned menu Many bug fixes / small UI tweaks

In future versions, developers promise smaller gradual quality of life updates that revolve around reminders, archiving, attachment system improvements, and new web app features. iOS and desktop apps are planned, but far ahead.

The basic version of Bundled Notes is free, but with some limitations. You can only access Android apps, not web apps. Also, the bundle is limited to 6 (think notes folder), each with 400 notes. To access web apps, unlimited notes and bundles, and more file storage, you’ll need to subscribe for $ 1.89 or $ 17.99 per month or $ 17.99, respectively (prices vary by region). It is quite competitive compared to Evernote, Notion, etc.

Check out the first beta hands-on and version 1.0 coverage for an overview of what Bundled Notes can do and why it’s so special.

