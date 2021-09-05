2021 Google Apprenticeship and Internship





Apprenticeship is a great way to develop new skills without getting an advanced degree. They create a fair path that allows you to earn wages while gaining valuable work experience. By the end of the apprenticeship program, you will have the technical skills you need to start your career.

Qualifications and training are not the only apprenticeship programs in the technology industry. They support career-wide planning and preparation through comprehensive work-based hands-on training and strong mentorship opportunities. You may make connections with experts in your field that can help you move forward.

This guide focuses on the details of one of the best such programs, Google’s Apprentice Program. Apprenticeships offered by Google provide training and career development to those who want to pursue the best technical jobs.

Does Google Apprentice?

Yes. The company’s apprenticeship program, called Build Your Future with Google, is available on several continents. It was created to bridge skill gaps and enable people to move into careers in the technology industry.

How long will Google’s apprenticeship last?

The program lasts 12 months and acts as a pipeline between education and technology employment, producing the next generation of computer and information technology professionals. In some cases, it can last longer, but it depends on the job description and location.

Google apprentice salary

Some internships can earn up to $ 5,678 a month, while others can earn up to $ 60,000 a year. Payment depends on several factors, including location. In any case, all Google apprentices will receive a generous reward package along with other benefits and benefits.

Does Google do an internship?

Yes, Google offers internships to students of all levels, from undergraduate to graduate. There are many programs for students around the world, most of which are related to technology or business.

One of Google’s internship initiatives is the Summer of Code program, which introduces students to software development. While absent from school, the intern works with an open source organization to work on a 10-week programming project.

Google internships vary in length depending on the program. However, the most common period is about 12-14 weeks. You should check each program to see how long the program will last.

Google internship salary

Google intern salaries vary by region and role. According to Glassdoor, a typical Google intern earns $ 6,149 a month. Salaries range from $ 1,000 to $ 13,500 per month.

Google Apprenticeship and Internship Program 2021

The two main categories of Google apprenticeship are technology and business. This guide focuses on the former category, which consists of UX, software engineering, data analysis, and product management. The company also offers internship opportunities in the areas of software engineering, user design and project management.

Data analysis apprentice

Data analysts are responsible for collecting, transforming, and organizing data to help organizations make better business decisions. This data analyst program lasts 20 months and is available in Atlanta, New York and Chicago. When the program is complete, the apprentice will get a data analysis certificate from Google.

Project management apprentice

The project manager is responsible for ensuring that projects within the organization are completed with maximum value. The program lasts 20 months and will be held in Chicago, Atlanta and New York. During the program, the apprentice completes a project management certificate from Google.

Software engineering apprentice

Software engineers are responsible for developing scalable software systems and finding computer science solutions. The software engineering program lasts for 20 months and people can apply in Atlanta or New York.

UX design apprentice

The UX designer is responsible for making physical and digital products easier to use. This track will also last for 20 months and will be held in San Francisco or New York. As part of the program, the apprentice will complete a UX design certificate from Google.

Software engineering internship

Google offers software engineering internships for both undergraduate and graduate students. The program has a rolling application, so students can apply at any time of the year. However, this only applies to certain locations. Interns will learn programming skills that will help them succeed in the technical workforce.

User experience internship

Google’s User Experience Internship is open to undergraduates as well as graduates. In some places, there are rolling applications that internships can apply for throughout the year. Interns will have the opportunity to learn more about UX design while receiving rewards.

Associate Product Manager Internship

Associate Product Manager internships are open to internships around the world. It is designed to be a bridge between the business and technology worlds. Interns spend months working with engineers to design new technologies.

Engineering Student Training (STEP) Internship

This internship program is for 1st or 2nd year undergraduate students only. Potential internships need to be passionate about technology and the program prioritizes underrepresented group students.

How to prepare for Google apprenticeship

There are many ways to increase your chances of qualifying for a Google internship. Preparation is very helpful. Participate in coding bootcamps, apply for internships, attend trade schools, or attend vocational schools to gain the skills and experience needed for a strong application.

Boot camp

Coding bootcamps are short, immersive technical training programs to prepare you for your technical career. This is a great way to acquire the skills you need to apply for a Google apprenticeship. You can master a demanding programming language in just a few weeks while working on a portfolio of professionals.

Online course

Online courses can help you prepare for Google’s apprenticeship. The company likes candidates who strive to learn more about this area. Completing an online course in an apprenticeship-related course may increase your chances of enrolling.

Degree program

Many apprentices have a minimum degree requirement before enrolling. Training from a degree program can make learning easier while working as an apprentice. Whether you’re an associate degree or a bachelor’s degree, a degree can help you when you apply for an apprenticeship on Google.

Vocational school

Trade schools are sometimes referred to as vocational schools or technical schools. In most cases, they provide higher education to provide students with on-the-job training for a particular job. If you intend to pursue a technical apprenticeship, a college diploma may increase your chances of attending the program.

How to apply for a Google apprenticeship

The process of applying for a Google apprentice depends on your job description. All job descriptions outline a unique set of requirements. Most applications require a resume. Your resume should contain information about your experience and education.

How to apply for a Google internship

To apply for a Google internship, whether official or informal, simply add your resume and transcript to the Google Careers website. Then click Apply to add any other required material. Ideally, you should use a PDF instead of a Microsoft Word document. If you have not graduated from school, your educational status will be listed as “Currently Attend”.

Are Google Apprentices and Internships Worth It?

If you want to pursue a tech career, Google’s apprenticeships and internships are definitely worth it. The valuable experience and training provided by these opportunities is a great stepping stone to the field. Once completed, some companies have a good reputation for their resumes. who knows? You may end up with a long career on Google.

Google Apprenticeship FAQ How much do you pay for Google Apprenticeship?

Like other Google employees, Google apprentices are highly paid and apprentices receive additional perks and perks. Salary depends on location and specific role. However, the average Google apprentice earns about $ 5,678 per month. This means they can earn up to $ 60,000 a year.

How long is Google’s apprenticeship?

Most apprenticeship programs at Google range from 12 months to over 36 months. It mainly depends on the program and its specific requirements. Some come with training and basic courses, so it will take some time to complete.

Is Google a good company to work for?

Google is a great company to work with. Employees are well paid and enjoy a variety of benefits and benefits. The company has plenty of room for growth. Google is one of the largest tech companies in the world, so it looks great on your resume.

How do I qualify as a Google Apprentice?

To qualify as an apprentice, you must have a strong academic background and speak English. You may also need previous experience in this area. Google doesn’t necessarily have to get a degree from the applicant, but ideally, whether you use a degree program or a coding bootcamp, you’ll get some form of technical training.

