International Food Technology Hub Debuts in Northern Israel





The International Center for Innovation, which specializes in the application of food science and food technology, was opened last week in northern Israel by the founder and executive chairman of Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), an international venture capital firm.

The hub, known as the Margarit Startup City Galil International Food Tech Center, is an inauguration event that brings together Israeli entrepreneurs and investors, Israeli officials, leading academic researchers, investors and multinational organizations in the northern city of Israel. Debuted at Yatshmona.

It is Margarit’s fourth startup city innovation center with hubs in New York, Beer Sheva and Jerusalem, with plans for centers in Paris and Dubai, but also says it has set up Israel as the first dedicated center in the world. It is Food tech.

Galilee’s International Food Tech Center operates in strategic cooperation with many ecosystem players, public organizations and businesses, including the City of Kiriyat Schmona, the Upper Galilee Regional Council and the Galilee Development Company. National and international business and technical organizations such as JVP, Cisco, Deloitte, Luzzatto Group, Bank Hapoalim, Fischer & Fischer Law Firm, which will open their first branch office in Galilee.

Academic institutions such as the Telhai Academic College, the Migal Institute, and the Regional Research and Development Center in the Galilea region of the Ministry of Science and Technology of Israel will also work with many food and agricultural technology companies in the new Food Technology Center. Community organization.

Foodtech is the next cyber, and I believe Israel is becoming a superpower in this area. Margarit said at the first event on Thursday: There are 30,000 high-paying technical jobs in the heart of the country, and an additional 70,000 assistants.

According to the statement, Margarit Startup City Galil will address the world’s burning problems such as global warming, hunger, drought and lack of health foods.

The center’s launch event hosted a food festival where 14 startups in the food technology and agritech industry presented their ideas and technologies.

The event saw the participation of members from the Israeli government and the high-tech scene. At the two-hour event, 14 startups in Foodtech Space presented their ideas on Foodtech Street, and just around the corner of Innovation Avenue was a showcase of innovation projects from a local school. Finally, Interior Building saw a showcase of joint projects between multinational corporations. Companies included Innovopro, Kinoko, Green Eye, Agrint, Solato, Blue Huna, Hargol Foodtech, Witi, Blue Tree, PleanTeam, Solveat, OrganOzone, Verstill, Save-it.

The Galilee school has announced an innovation project that includes schools in Kiriyat Schmona, Majidarshams, and other Kibbutz and Moshabim schools in the region.

Working with great partners such as CISCO and Deloitte to create an economic growth engine that will change the lives of young people and families with 30,000 high-paying technical jobs and 70,000 assistants, as in the heart of the country. I am producing. And because today’s students are tomorrow’s entrepreneurs, all this is done with local schools as part of the process of building an incredibly groundbreaking ecosystem.

