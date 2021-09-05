Democracy is losing its competition in turmoil





After decades of innovation by computer and Internet companies that aren’t bound by government regulations, Americans are enjoying the benefits of Big Tech, but they’re also tackling the challenges posed by the industry every day. Even consumers who love smartphones and Instagram accounts how they soak up personal data and bring back users with each new alert. Technology platforms help people stay in touch with family and friends, but they also rely on opaque algorithms that shape the content we see. Looking at these dynamics, many politicians make friends with visionary leaders from Google, Apple, and Facebook, or pollute the American information ecosystem, amplify hate speech and harassment, and market power. It looks uncertain whether to campaign against the significant concentration of a few companies.

Emerging technologies have gained widespread power over our politics, economy, and our lives, and there is no consensus on what to do about it.

But this is not a new story. The competition between technological destruction and democracy has been fought in the United States for over a century and a half. In the 1850s, the US telegraph industry was fiercely competitive. About 20 companies laid more than 23,000 miles of wire, and multiple carriers offered the same route. The profits of this new business were low, causing a period of consolidation, leaving Western Union as a major provider of long-haul telegraph services by the late 1860s. Despite the tentative early stages by the federal government to limit the power of the Western Union, corporate monopolies continued for almost 50 years. It transformed market power into political power by charging high prices, discriminating against unfavorable customers, and using access to newswires to shape the behavior of politicians. In other words, disruptive technology has brought previously unexpected challenges to the health of our economy and democracy, but this was not the last.

The history of the US technology business shows that there is a predictable conflict between new technologies, business owners, politicians, and the general public. This cycle begins when human ingenuity and private capital create business opportunities. The number of new companies is increasing rapidly. As the impact spreads throughout society, markets are integrated and people begin to recognize the negative economic or political consequences. But as democracy tries to regulate new technologies and industries, it usually struggles to keep track of these new issues, and as technology relentlessly advances, many of the late-adopting rules quickly become obsolete. increase.

This post is an excerpt from the following book by Reich, Sahami, and Weinsteins.

It was until 1910 that the federal government had a meaningful confrontation with the Western Union. Congress has finally admitted that the era of telegraph competition is over. The cost of building a coastal network of transmission lines from scratch will scare rational competitors. Lawmakers have adopted a telco provision that requires telegraph and telephone companies, now called natural monopolies, to provide services to all customers at reasonable prices without discrimination. These rules discouraged key players in the transportation of goods, people and information from taking advantage of their strong position.

Still, the government struggled to keep track of new developments. By the 1910s, telephones had completely replaced telegraph, and AT & T gained a leading position in the long-haul market by acquiring a local telephone company. Only under the threat of the Federal Antimonopoly Act of 1913, AT & T agreed to allow local businesses to connect to its long-range system. Nevertheless, AT & T’s profits and market power continued to grow. Congress took another 20 years to enact the next major regulation to invest in the new Federal Communications Commission, which has the authority to oversee both interstate telephone and radio. It also allowed local carriers to access interstate connections and compete as local service providers. Still, AT & T’s nearly monopoly on long-distance telephone services continued until federal judges dissolved the company in the 1980s.

After the explosion of regulatory enthusiasm during the progressive era, the federal government has returned to a state of policy dormancy, most of which, even with the wave of transformative technology. By the 1980s and 1990s, cable television services not regulated by the FCC surged and the Internet began to be commercialized, but governments designed primarily for Thomas Edison’s era and long-distance telephones in the 1930s. The regulatory approach was outdated.

And then the digital revolution happened. The Clinton administration and Congress deregulated the telecommunications market, hoping to secure American leadership in a wave of technological turmoil that promised to change the way everyone communicates, works and lives. We have placed an emerging internet company in what was then called a regulatory oasis. The federal government has given private sector the freedom to collect user data that it deems appropriate, while maintaining strict legal restrictions on the use of data by public authorities. Congress enshrines a practical view of technical regulation in several legislation, including the Communications Decency Act of 1996. This has fixed the platform’s legal immunity to hosted content. Also, as Bill Clinton’s costly efforts to challenge Microsoft’s market power in desktop computing resulted in few concrete results, the U.S. government began to crack down on mergers and acquisitions. Withdrew significantly.

In fact, the lazy surveillance of the rapidly evolving telecommunications industry may have been the right choice at the time. But now, 25 years later, politicians are awakening to the consequences. Congress is flooded with new legislation, including measures to protect personal data, limiting the power of Internet platforms to moderate content, and curbing monopoly. The state Attorney General is also working with the federal government to challenge Big Tech’s power in court.

The reaction of many tech leaders to the recent rise in regulatory enthusiasm is predictable. They preach libertarianism, stating that government intervention delays innovation and transfers technical leadership to China. But regulation is just a word that means something important. The action we have chosen to translate the values ​​we share into rules that serve common interests. Therefore, when engineers and venture capitalists lament the regulatory idea itself, they are democratic in establishing fair play rules that minimize the potential harm of new technologies and benefit everyone. I refuse the role of the system.

A further barrier to collaborative action is a political system that is organized to perpetuate the status quo and, in fact, easily responds to behind-the-scenes demands of businesses and their lobbyists. Moreover, the polarization of the factions in Washington makes it very unlikely that there is a common vision for a widespread regulatory review of the tech industry.

But even if lawmakers differ on whether or not to disband Big Tech, as the slogan progresses, they still need to work towards an agreement to address some of the most imminent and concrete harms. For example, lawmakers need to readjust the relationship between users and businesses when it comes to managing personal data. It should no longer be acceptable for businesses to embed their plans for personal data in long, hard-to-read terms of use, or to build a platform that locks in users by making it difficult or impossible to retrieve data. If they want to leave. Federal privacy legislation, which mandates increased transparency, provides incentives for businesses to seek meaningful consent, and requires portability of data across platforms, must be a top priority.

Congress also needs to expose the use of high-stakes algorithmic decision-making. Algorithms are replacing human judgment in a myriad of areas, including employment, credit determination, and the allocation of critical public services. We need a new legislative framework for algorithm accountability to ensure transparency. Mandatory regular and independent audits of bias. Protects Americans’ right to due process.

And Big Tech’s growth will only accelerate the rise of artificial intelligence and the automation revolution, which could have a significant impact on the American workforce, especially low-wage workers. Parliamentarians must begin to anticipate this labor market transformation by investing heavily in education and vocational training programs to mitigate the turmoil that lurks around the corner. Successful legislation in these areas will help renew public confidence in the government’s ability to work for the public good and lay the foundation for addressing the more challenging issues of the technology sector through regulation.

Addressing these and other issues that new technologies will present in the future will require a restart of the policy-making process, with significant investment in bringing technicians to public services. Also, the elected civil servants themselves need to be more educated about technology. Policy decisions suffer when lawmakers are primarily informed by lobbyists who are paid to provide them with a particular view. This is a powerful mechanism for providing independent policy advice to policy makers and legislators, including the more substantive role of science and technology policy expertise in government and the resurrection of the Office of Technology Assessment. Means creation. Some advances are already clear: how Facebook will make money if confused Senator Orrin Hatch gives way to the House Judiciary Committee in a radical bipartisan effort to investigate the power of Big Tech. Burned Mark Zuckerberg on how you can earn.

The ability of our government to digest digital innovation and respond swiftly and practically to the problems it creates is essential to the health of American society. As the Partnership for Public Service states in a recent report, the priorities of almost every country rely on an accurate, thorough and modern understanding of how to use and leverage the latest technology. Society needs what experts call adaptive regulation. This allows you to experiment with new policy frameworks and learn about their effectiveness before sticking to long-term strategies. The United Kingdom and Taiwan were leaders experimenting with this new approach through regulatory sandboxes. The financial technology industry was the main beneficiary. Companies can test new products to consumers in the real market while regulators observe and assess potential benefits and harms. The idea is to give the opportunity to establish new ideas while protecting the interests of consumers and the public.

Accepting the influence of technology is nothing new. The competition between turmoil and democracy continues. But now it’s time for democracy to increase its pace.

This article, published by HarperCollins on September 7, was adapted from Winners Between Destruction and Democracy in System Errors-Take-All Race: Where Big Tech went wrong and how to restart it. ..

