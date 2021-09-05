You may not need to say “Hey Google” to Nest speakers right away





Hey Google Wakeward may soon become an option, allowing you to simply say the Google Assistant command on your phone or Nest Speaker on its own.

This news comes from the deconstruction of a recent release of the Google app by 9to5Google, disassembling the installer file and examining its code.

These features may eventually be called voice shortcuts. Quick phrases are commands that you can speak without the need for a Hey Google conversation starter.

This allows for more natural operation if your Google Nest smart speaker or smartphone owns the Google Assistant. However, each of these auto-recognized phrases must be added individually.

The two main reasons are clear. You need to prevent the Google Assistant from starting to react frequently to normal daily conversations. Google also doesn’t want to put more spotlight on the idea that your smart speaker listens to you 24/7.

In the pre-release version of this feature, these commands are called salsa and are derived from the Guacamole codename of this keyword-free assistant development project.

Below is a list of the commands that 9to5Google has discovered.

Set the alarm at 7 am Cancel the alarm What time is the alarm set? Send a broadcast (answer a call) Answer and reject What time is it now? how is the weather?Turn on the light Increase the brightness Increase the volume Pause the music Skip this song Set the timer for 2 minutes Cancel the timer Pause the timer Reset the timer ( Timer function) Create a reminder for the remaining time Create a family memo

These fall into different categories of Google apps, such as recommendations, alarms, things to do, and media controls.

You can also specify smart devices that respond to these quick phrases and ban them altogether from the room where most of the actual conversation takes place. No one really wants an assistant to batting.

These are the dormant parts of the Google Assistant code. I don’t know when this feature will take effect. Or you can dispose of it altogether, but it seems that the Google Assistant is naturally fit for the next step in moving into our home.

