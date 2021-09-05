How Google Maps Helps Improve Road Quality Around the World





Also, the deeper you integrate Google Maps into your car, the more sophisticated it will be. This is because mountain view-based search giants have designed features that allow the app to play an important role in the overall driving experience.

For example, with Android Automotive, which is preloaded on some cars as the default operating system, Google Maps monitors battery levels and automatically searches for charging stations along the route, making range anxiety very easy. You can deal with it.

But in the future, Google Maps could evolve from software that directly assists drivers to software that helps improve traffic conditions in completely different ways, such as determining, monitoring, and reporting on the quality of the roads you drive. .. ..

A recent Google patent scrutinizes how everything works when Google Maps becomes responsible for monitoring road quality. Collecting Data from Vehicles on the Road Before Google Maps describes how to collect data related to road quality, this patent states that the entire system is Google for other purposes, including determining traffic conditions. Reveals that it may depend on the approach they are already using: the army of mobile devices out there.

So, technically, every smartphone running Google Maps collects road quality information and sends it to a central server, where Google puts all the bits together and accurately on every small section of the road. Attempts to draw an image.

The more devices that send data, the more likely it is that everything will be super-accurate, as with traffic information.

Therefore, in theory, the Google Maps user base is large enough to enable such an implementation. In particular, the navigation app already covers most of the globe and can help you pinpoint the road you are currently driving.

How to Collect Road Quality Data Google has a patent that states that certain information can be collected from sensors monitored by ECUs. So, in theory, a device connected to the OBD2 port would analyze such data and whether the road section needs improvement.

Of course, the more you drive, the harder it is. That’s why advanced navigation solutions like Google Maps are a very important part of the system. Not only will the data analysis process ultimately be faster and easier, as Google engineers can use the GPS information provided by Google Maps to associate each batch of data with a section of the road. It will be more accurate.

But Google says it needs to rely not only on the OBD2 system for data collection, but also on specially developed technology for analyzing road roughness.

“The exemplary response type road roughness meter consists of a towing vehicle and a trailer and is a maize ride meter that measures the movement of the vertical axle with respect to the trailer frame in 0.1 inch increments. The Pavement Recorder (” PCR “) It is placed on the towing vehicle to record all the collected data and processed via the data playback unit (“DPU”). Using an existing system to aggregate road quality information across many different routes would require a huge amount of resources that would be impractical, “says Google.

Obviously, Google is considering all sorts of approaches, but in the end it’s a good idea to combine all these systems based on GPS information from Google Maps.

Google’s system may analyze sensor data, road vibrations, shocks, and other information sent by mapping software to create one large data batch that can be further analyzed on another server.

“This data, along with the location of the vehicle, is sent over the mobile network to a central server and delivered in a road quality report, which could improve the driving direction in the mapping software,” says Google.

What happens next can hit authorities around the world. For example, Google can work with state agencies to easily determine which roads need improvement, but ultimately the same results can be used to provide better navigation guidance, such as self-driving cars.

On paper, everything sounds very simple and easy to implement, but it goes without saying that it’s much harder to realize such an idea.

But after all, it’s important to remember that the technology is still in the patent stage. So it would certainly be interesting to see if Google wants to do that at some point in the future.

