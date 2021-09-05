How to record a Google Meet call





Whether you’re attending an online class or a corporate meeting, Google Meet has the tools to deliver the best experience. One of my favorite tools is the ability to record meetings.

There are many benefits to recording a Google Meet meeting. Corporate meetings help team members review the topics discussed. You can also replace the traditional minutes of the meeting. For students, a recording of the professor’s lecture can be used as a supplement to the review. Don’t forget to notify others that you are recording.

Before you start recording a meeting, there are two things to keep in mind. First, meeting recordings are restricted to the call organizer and authorized persons. Second, you can only record Google Meet calls on the computer version of Meet. These are out of the way, so here are the steps to record a Google Meet call:

Start a Google Meet call.

At the bottom center of the call window[その他のオプション]Click the menu button. The buttons on this control look like three vertical dots next to the end call button.

From the pop-up menu that appears after performing the second step[会議の記録]Click. This action opens a menu named “Record” on the right side of the screen.

From the menu[記録の開始]Click. This will open a confirmation window informing you that it is important to get the consent of all participants before recording.

[開始]Click to start recording. This will notify other participants that the recording of the meeting has started. Google Meet also asks you to wait until you’re ready to record the meeting.

To end the recording, use the same menu as in step 5.[記録の停止]Click. This will open a confirmation box asking if you want to end the recording.

Confirmation box again[記録の停止]Click. When recording stops, Google Meet saves the video to the “Meet Recordings” folder in Google Drive.

