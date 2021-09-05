Mineral Technology and Bionic Eyes Important in CRC Project Grants





Projects to improve and commercialize the technology to extract important minerals from bauxite residues and to advance the bionic eye of the visually impaired are among the latest recipients of the Collaborative Research Center grant.

Approximately 22 industry-led joint R & D projects will share $ 47.1 million in funding announced by Minister of Industry Christian Porter on Friday.

Successful projects in the 11th round of the Cooperative Research Center Projects (CRC-P) initiative offer a variety of innovative technologies and leverage an additional $ 86 million in cash and in-kind donations from 95 project partners. increase.

Queensland-based Alumtek Minerals and U.S.-based miner Alcoa have $ 1.05 million to further develop and commercialize Alumtek’s unique technology for extracting various rare earth materials from bauxite residues. The grant will lead the collaboration with Chemistry Center WA.

Alumtex – Extracts important minerals from bauxite residues. Credit: Alumtek

This project provides a comprehensive testing work program based on the results of previous positive proofs of concept. This produces initial amounts of various important minerals and rare earth elements.

A team led by ARIA Research, the University of Sydney, UTS, and the non-profit World Access For The Blind has also worked on further research into breakthrough bionic medical devices that provide high-fidelity visual space perception 260. I received a $ 10,000 grant. Blind people.

The $ 9.6 million project will allow ARIA to conduct preclinical evaluations, create early prototypes, conduct preclinical trials, and prepare for future clinical trials.

Porter said the successful 11th round of the CRC-P project is a great example of what can be achieved by facilitating research collaboration between industry and research institutes.

These projects will address challenges in national manufacturing priorities, grow the economy, create new jobs, and lead to concrete results in improving the competitiveness, productivity and sustainability of the Australian industry. Minister Porter said.

CRC-P will also strengthen the link between research institutes and industries to help Australian companies develop new technologies, products, processes and services for the global supply chain.

The project, funded in the latest round, involves 58 Australian companies, including 42 SMEs, and 34 research institutes nationwide.

Other recipients of Round 11 are:

SunPork (QLD) has provided a $ 2,892,374 grant to eliminate pig tail removal and improve pig welfare and the sustainability of the pork industry. Rux Energy (NSW) has provided a $ 2,770,000 grant to develop an efficient hydrogen storage system. This is an important barrier to its widespread use as a new zero-carbon fuel. IOrthotics (QLD) with $ 2,044 and $ 034 grants to drive the production of smart orthoses to reduce diabetes-related amputations. Seer Medical (VIC) with a $ 465,183 grant to develop long-term brain monitoring electrodes to improve the patient experience in diagnosing epilepsy. DefendTex Research Labs (VIC), with a $ 3,000,000 grant, establishes a research center for the production of energetic additive production in Gippsland, Victoria, to increase its capacity to produce rocket fuel additives for launch into space. Let me do it.

Jane ODwyer, Chief Executive Officer of the Cooperative Research Centers Association, said the CRC-P program develops productive co-operative partnerships and maximizes Australia’s world-leading research know-how at research institutes. He said it’s a great framework to take advantage of.

For every $ 1 the government invests in collaborative research through the CRC program, about three times its value is returned, and more than $ 14 billion directly to the country from the technologies, products and processes produced by CRC since the program was established. We know that it will bring about economic benefits. , ODwyer said.

A complete list of the latest CRC-P grant recipients can be found here.

