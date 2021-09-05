How can blockchain technology help fight climate change?Expert answer





For some time, the global climate crisis has been a controversial topic. However, discourse has changed, reached consensus, and is moving the conversation towards how to stop, or at least mitigate, the ongoing climate change problems. Two important moments to reach this point are the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), whose mission is “a blueprint for achieving a better and more sustainable future for all.” It was adopted and the Paris Agreement, which is an international agreement. It was adopted in almost every country in 2015, six years ago.

Discussions on how to combat the global climate crisis have been directed to emerging technologies and their role in the process. In 2017, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) emphasized the importance of blockchain technology in supporting the global fight against climate change. The UNFCCC Secretariat has detailed some specific use cases.

“In particular, the benefits of transparency, cost-effectiveness and efficiency are currently seen as the main potential benefits as they may facilitate stakeholder integration and promote the creation of global public goods. It has been done. “

Decentralized technologies certainly have the potential to help achieve the SDGs by reshaping traditional approaches to sustainable development through the benefits of blockchain technologies such as transparency and immutability. As 2020 showed, many countries around the world are already looking to emerging technologies in their efforts to combat the climate crisis and reduce carbon-intensive practices. Some examples include countries in Russia, India, Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region, and certainly G7 countries including Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. ..

Meanwhile, in early 2021, concerns about Bitcoin’s (BTC) carbon footprint became a hotly debated topic both inside and outside the crypto community, with some major global media consuming Bitcoin’s energy and carbon emissions. I was forced to speak about. However, this topic was not new, as experts had been discussing the strengths and weaknesses of Bitcoin mining for some time. Bitcoin proponents said that their energy consumption was irrelevant “when compared to global energy production and waste” and “processing gold and steel wastes money, energy and resources” when compared to BTC mining. I’m doing it. “

In this discussion, it’s best to set aside the question of who is right and who is wrong, and instead focus on its implications. There is a saying that every cloud has a silver lining, and most importantly, the crypto industry has focused on green technology, offsetting Bitcoin’s carbon emissions and renewable energy. It means that we have accepted that we need to prioritize the use of.

Cointelegraph has contacted many emerging technology experts with goals directly related to sustainable development and innovation to investigate the impact of these technologies on the fight against the climate crisis. The expert commented on the following question: How will emerging technologies help meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and mitigate the effects of climate change?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/explained/how-will-blockchain-technology-help-fight-climate-change-experts-answer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos