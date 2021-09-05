Google has banned fake apps from the Play Store: Here’s how to identify malicious apps | Technology News





Technology giant Google recently banned eight apps from the Google Play store. These apps were responsible for getting people to download these fake apps and make some money in return.

At a Google I / O event in May, the company revealed that it has nearly 3 billion active Android devices and several apps appearing every day. Some of them are malicious in nature. Security company Trend Micro has helped Google find and remove fake apps from the Play Store.

Trend Micro was used by the Ethereum (ETH) -pool mining cloud app to trick users into seeing ads, promising revenue, and making many other big promises that couldn’t be fulfilled. Revealed that it is one of eight apps. These apps were also asked to ask users to ask their friends to download the app. Users were also asked to pay for increased cryptocurrency mining features using in-app purchases ranging from $ 14.99 to $ 189.99.

Security companies also warn users to stay away from such apps and immediately uninstall the Ethereum (ETH) -Pool Mining Cloud app from their smartphones.

Here’s how to determine which apps are fake on the Google Play Store:

Users who want to be secure need to do a few things before performing a download of the Google Play Store app.

a) Users should carefully read app reviews, especially 1-star reviews on the Google Play Store.

b) Check and enter a random cryptocurrency address as it will give you a good idea as to whether the app is legal.

c) In particular, apps with low transfer charges are also a danger signal that users should be aware of when downloading and using these apps.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/technology/google-banned-fake-apps-from-play-store-here-s-how-to-identify-malicious-apps-2391456.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos