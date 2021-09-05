Apple’s App Store rule-based history





Center Apple Inc. Tim Cook, CEO of Tim Cook, will arrive in the US District Court in Oakland, California on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Nina Ridgeho | Bloomberg | Getty Images

In the past few weeks, Apple has made some changes to the App Store rules to allow more companies to access lower commission rates and completely avoid Apple’s mandatory 15% to 30% savings. I made it possible.

However, while the concession may seem like a change in Apple’s approach to App Store policy, the history of the App Store is a clear continuation of its strategy dating back to 2008.

Apple has historically made minor changes to the 13,000-word document “Guidelines” that explain what iPhone apps can and cannot do, but Apple has the right to determine and configure software that can run on the iPhone. Defends the core interests of being. Unique financial terms for those developers.

Apple has also not yet changed its policy of receiving 30% of in-app game purchases that make up the largest category of App Store revenue. According to an analysis based on Apple’s disclosure, Apple’s App Store had total sales of over $ 64 billion in 2020.

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee said in a recent note that a single email change has a “modest” economic impact on the company, while other adjustments that reduce Apple’s savings for some apps to 15% are ” He said he believed it was “minimal.”

Regulators and developers who criticize Apple’s App Store have had various complaints over the last decade. That 30% reduction is too high, the manual App Review process is arbitrary and powerful, the App Store lowers software prices and is free to update.

That’s why Apple made a taxonomic exception to the 30% rate, allowing software makers to challenge and challenge the rule, and changed a single rule in response to proceedings and media attention. ..

Events in the coming months may require Apple to readjust its policies. A trial decision with Epic Games is planned for the coming weeks. The European Union is considering penalties and remedies after discovering that Apple has violated antitrust laws in response to Spotify’s complaint. South Korea recently passed a law that could force customers to use alternative billing systems.

However, looking at the history of the App Store, Apple continues to engage in private negotiations and public lobbying on small, unstructured changes to the App Store that address some complaints but do not change control of the iPhone software. May be promoted.

Controversial from the beginning

Apple’s App Store has faced controversy since its launch in 2008. A year later, the FCC investigated the company for refusing to approve the Google Voice app.

Currently, regulatory pressure from countries and developers around the world is increasing, and rule changes are increasing. Apple has made some of its recent concessions through a settlement in a developer class proceeding in the United States and an agreement with the Japan Fair Trade Commission, but Apple is applying the changes around the world.

These tweaks allow companies like Spotify and Tinder’s parent company Match Group to avoid a 30% reduction in Apple’s total revenue and address ongoing complaints dating back at least five years. .. Apple has also reduced the take of news apps that participate in its own news app, Apple News, to 15%.

Apple officials say it’s a meaningful change to address key concerns from software makers.

Some Apple opponents say that even those who have petitioned for those changes haven’t made enough progress, splitting the critics by placing some of them in a one-time rule change. It is a part of the pattern to do.

“Our goal is to regain one-off competition, not one arbitrary self-serving step at a time,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said this week at Apple’s in-app link rules. Tweeted in response to the change.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said in a statement to CNBC last month in response to a concession to Apple’s news app, “Apple’s strategy is divide-and-conquer. Special deals for different developer segments. Will open up. “

Epic Games is appealing to allow Apple to install its own app store on the iPhone. This is a big change that Apple wants to counter.

History of Apple changing rules on the App Store

2009: Apple does not approve Google Voice, FCC investigates. A year after the App Store was released, the FCC began investigating that it refused to approve the Google Voice app, which acts as a second phone number.

Apple is compliant with FCC, providing for the first time many details about the app review process, claiming the right to reject the entire app category.

In that letter, Apple also detailed for the first time the Executive Review Board, an organization led by Apple executive Phil Schiller, who makes the final decision on “new and complex issues.”

The Google Voice app was finally approved in late 2010.

2011: Apple requested in-app payments for digital products and created “leader rules.” In-app purchases with a 30% commission were introduced in early 2009. However, in February 2011, Apple significantly strengthened its App Store management by announcing plans to force companies to use Apple’s in-app purchase system when offering digital subscriptions.

Initially, Apple made exceptions to products like the Kindle and the New York Times, and users may have purchased ebooks and digital subscriptions outside the app. However, companies still had to implement in-app purchases using Apple’s cuts for the same price as out-of-app subscriptions.

This didn’t work for many publishers who wanted to maintain a direct relationship with their customers. By June, Apple has reverted to some of the more stringent guidelines, allowing companies to give customers 30% of the price or, if the customer chooses, not offer Apple’s in-app purchases at all. bottom.

Shortly thereafter, Apple’s head of marketing Phil Schiller began questioning Apple’s 30% price, with lower revenue sharing levels such as 20%, according to an email released as part of an Epic Games trial. Proposed.

This was when Apple began imposing the first restrictions on redirecting in-app users to the publisher’s website, which has been revoked in the last few weeks.

2016: Apple cuts second-year subscription cuts to 15%. By 2015, Spotify publicly challenged Apple’s subscription limit testing. First, we emailed our customers that it’s cheaper to subscribe directly rather than from the App Store. This violated Apple’s guidelines and was one of the officially revealed rules as part of Apple’s concession last month.

Shortly thereafter, Spotify completely removed Apple’s in-app purchases and began the process of challenging government regulators and Apple’s rules.

In 2016, Apple announced that it would change its revenue sharing agreement, especially for subscription apps. Apple still charged 30% in the first year of the subscription, but subscribers that lasted more than 12 months cost less than 15% of total app sales. Apple has also begun billing for subscriptions to all App Store apps and has introduced search advertising. This allows developers to pay for better placement on the App Store search page.

The announcement came months after Schiller publicly took over the App Store’s oversight and replaced service director Eddy Cue, even though Schiller was involved in the App Store policy from the beginning. was.

Schiller is no longer the senior vice president of Apple, but continues to be an Apple employee with the title “Fellow” and continues to lead the App Store policy.

2019: Apple backtracks parental control apps and introduces an appeal process. By the time Apple’s annual developer conference launches in 2020, the App Store will reject apps that compete with Apple features, especially apps, especially parental control apps that provide users with the ability to set screens. It has received considerable anti-trust attention in terms of functionality. Time limit for children.

After receiving negative media attention, Apple overturned some of its parental control app policies in 2019, allowing some to the store and creating software tools that could be used to build apps.

However, skirmishes say that Apple’s App Review process is arbitrary and the app doesn’t comply with in-app purchase rules, so it may withhold app updates in detail or worse. I emphasized.

Developer protests against App Review will continue to grow until 2020, and at Apple’s annual developer conference, Apple said it would implement an appealing system for developers to challenge Apple’s rules. Many app makers say they haven’t resolved their complaints during the approval process.

2020: Apple will reduce SME cuts to 15%. Last November, Apple announced the Small Business Program, an olive branch that attracts the attention of lawmakers and app developers.

This has reduced take from 30% to 15% for companies that earn less than $ 1 million annually through the App Store. However, the app was the winning business, so it didn’t hurt Apple’s finances that much. One estimate at the time suggested that the top 1% of app publishers generate 93% of App Store revenue. However, it has reduced the fees for the majority of individual app developers.

According to the 2021 settlement document, the creation of the SME program was a class action proceeding.

2021: Apple will reduce the reduction of news apps that participate in Apple News to 15%, allowing developers to direct users to alternative payment systems. Antitrust attention to the App Store became hot in 2021. Earlier this year, Apple CEO Tim Cook testified in a trial on App Store practices against Epic Games. Several states and the US Congress have seen legislation introduced that could force Apple to allow alternative app stores.

In August, Apple reduced the subscription cuts for all publishers from 30% to 15%, addressing the developer segment that countered the App Store changes in 2011. These news apps had to join Apple’s news aggregator, but there was a problem. (News apps aren’t the main money-making on the App Store.)

Apple has also settled a class proceeding with a small developer in the United States, paid $ 100 million, and clarified guidelines for apps that send email to their customers.

In September, Apple settled with the Japanese FTC, stating that the “reader” app could be linked out to allow customers to sign up for subscriptions on their website. All three changes address the concerns that first occurred in 2011 when Apple created the leader rule.

