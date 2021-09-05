Everything you know so far is here





For weeks, I’ve said that the next Apple keynote is a de facto event and will take place in Pacific on Tuesday, September 14th at 10am. You can read here why I think of this.

The next iPhone will be the central stage as usual (and there are lots of reports about what happens with smartphones here), but much more is offered.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a shoe-in, like an AirPods 3. Still, a new iPad, a new iPad mini, and a new Mac laptop will be available later this year.

However, for now, what we know about AirPods 3 is:

There is no doubt that it will be announced this time

Well, Apple certainly has everything. Even if part of the keynote was filmed (and I think it was filmed), if something is wrong, there is no doubt that the entire section will be pulled. But even if you were expecting or expecting a new arrival from spring, we are confident that AirPods 3 will be announced on Tuesday, September 14th.

They are not called it

When Apple replaced AirPods with AirPods 2, the name didn’t change, only the internals changed. An optional wireless rechargeable case has also been added. In other words, the current AirPods are called AirPods 2, so the next generation will not be called AirPods 3. Perhaps called AirPods 2, but my money is AirPods or AirPods (3rd generation).

New design

The next true wireless in-ear looks very different. Unlike the second-generation model, which looks the same as the first model, this time AirPods users can show off that they have the latest version.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said the next earphone will be the biggest change in design ever.

The biggest consensus of opinion is summarizing the new design in two words: AirPods Pro. Yes, the next AirPods look more like a Pro model than they are now. That is, there are far fewer short stems protruding from the ears.

The case is also different, and it’s more rectangular, like the AirPods Pro.

Which keeps one question floating in the air: How does Apple guarantee that Pro earphones are distinguishable from entry level? The answer is simple. AppleAirPodsPro2 (but this is not my real name either). And they don’t seem to be here this year.

This is an AirPods Pro earphone. But the next AirPods may look surprisingly similar.

David Ferran

Ear tips

What’s still unclear is whether the next AirPods will come with removable eartips. AirPods Pro comes with three sets of silicon chips, making it ideal for blocking noise. The app also has settings to play music for your AirPods Pro to listen to, so you can decide if it’s optimal. My guess is that the AirPods 3 don’t have silicone eartips and use the current AirPods universal fit.

Professional look is not a professional feature

The reason for paying extra for the AirPods Pro isn’t the design, its stunning noise cancellation, or any other extras (and more super cool extras will be added in the coming days).

However, AirPods 3 does not add noise canceling. This makes sense as if it looked and ran like the Pro version, and there’s no reason to buy a more expensive model.

Pressure relief device

The AirPods Pro pressure relaxation design may be included in the next AirPods. I’m skeptical of this rumor because this pressure relaxation is especially suitable for noise cancellers. Therefore, Apple may not introduce it here.

However, the leaked image suggests what looks like a pressure release element, so take a closer look.

Squeeze and don’t tap

AirPods Pro uses a different control system than AirPods’ regular tap and double tap interfaces. It makes sense for Apple to standardize controls on all earphones.

Spatial audio and Dolby Atmos

These are included in Apple Music, for example, as they are in today’s AirPods, but probably not in spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, an additional feature of Pro. It’s a shame because this is a great feature. This means that when listening to a video supported on the iPad, for example, turning your head will adjust the audio and lock it to the screen. Its subtle but wonderful effect.

It is said that there is AirPods 3 in the charging case.

52audio.com

New processor

If your AirPods 3 doesn’t have a new chip, you’ll be surprised. In fact, the interior has been completely redesigned, so I think the system-in-package design will benefit from compactness. Can the new chip offer new features such as wider range and more seamless device switching? probably. Sure, Apple wants more reason to update AirPods than it looks, so stay tuned for new headline features.

How much does an AirPods 3 cost?

There are conflicting reports of prices, with some reporting prices going up and others reporting that the entry price of $ 159 will continue.

My guess is that the AirPods 3 comes with a case that can be charged wirelessly automatically and costs $ 199. This is the same as AirPods if you choose a wireless charging case.

But for charging cases that need to be plugged in, I’m not sure if it will be below that level.

In that case, the price of the AirPods 3 with wireless charging case is the same as it is now, but it’s the lowest price, not at the $ 159 level.

Can the current AirPods continue to sell for $ 159, just as the Apple Watch Series 3 is still available? That’s an interesting idea, but Id suggests that naming will be an issue.

release date

Production issues meant that it took months for the original AirPods to arrive. This isn’t an AirPods Pro issue and I don’t think it’s here. AirPods 3 will be available on Friday, September 24th.

