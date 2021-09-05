From the editor’s desk: If Google decides to leave Fitbit iOS fans behind, will Google regret it?





Last week I came across an interesting article by Michael Simon at MacWorld. It speculated that Fitbit could alienate or abandon its iOS customer base with the next release of its premium smartwatch.

As an Android user, it may seem strange that I care so much about this possibility. However, with so many friends and family using Fitbits on the iPhone, I was intrigued by the idea that it might not work in the future. If Google decides to ignore iOS for smartwatches and trackers in the future, it’s easy to imagine many unfortunate Fitbit fans within my own circle.

For clarity, the idea that Google and Fitbit will abandon iOS users is speculative at this time.

For now, I’d like to make it clear that there is no evidence that Google / Fitbit plans to abandon its iOS user base. It’s based on some facts I already have about Wear OS 3, but at this point it’s a pure guess. Fact 1 is that Fitbit CEO James Park has confirmed that the next premium Fitbit smartwatch will run Wear on Google I / O 2021. OS. Fact 2 is that Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, the only smartwatch currently running Wear OS 3, are not compatible with the iPhone.

From these facts, it’s easy to speculate that future Wear OS devices won’t work on iOS either. And from there, it’s a logical jump to think that the Fitbit tracker may not be compatible with future iPhones. If either or both of these assumptions turn out to be correct, what does that mean for the future success of Google / Fitbit wearables?

Focus Fitbit on Android

Source: Joe Maring / Android Central

Many seem to think that Google should not only abandon iOS as a Fitbit platform, but for the benefit of the Wear OS and Android ecosystem. After all, the Apple Watch isn’t compatible with anything other than the iPhone, so why does Google / Fitbit need to make good money after a bad fight in a battle that may not win on iOS?

These proponents argued that Google should take advantage of the momentum it’s building with Wear OS 3, Pixel 6, 6 Pro, and the new in-house silicon chop to plan to break relationships with iOS users in the future. I have. Gene Munster, managing partner of Loup Ventures, is one of the experts in support of this perspective, calling for the decision that Google / Fitbit will focus on its own Android user base. “Smart trade-offs”.

It’s a good call for Google / Fitbit to leave iOS customers. In reality, efforts to retain these customers are high and it is unlikely that they will acquire a significant number of new customers over the next five years.

IDC Research Manager Jitesh Ubrani agrees.

“Apple has done a great job of ensuring that the Apple Watch is essentially the only option for iPhone users, so users even notice that the Wear OS 3 watches are incompatible. There will be no. “

Also, in favor of Google and Fitbit is the fact that the Android smartwatch space has never ignited.

“Unfortunately, Android doesn’t yet have a hero smartwatch that we can recommend as a default or” reliable “product to anyone looking for a smartwatch. As a result, many users are either dissatisfied with their existing smartwatch or simply don’t own one. And this could easily be a Google / Fitbit gold mine, “says Ubrani.

Risk iOS and ignore

Source: Jeramy Johnson / Android Central

Of course, this discussion assumes that Google will continue to build Fitbit watches and trackers, rather than fully incorporating Fitbit’s software suite into Wear OS. Still, according to our own internal research, more than half of the respondents want Google to keep Fitbit as an “independent” hardware brand.

Turning your back on a loyal customer base seems like a wise decision.

Now, to do so, Google seems to need to maintain at least some compatibility between Fitbit devices and iOS. Especially with the growth of Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi in the tracker space.

Much of Fitbit’s current user base is made up of iPhone users, and at least one-third of active Fitbit devices are trackers like the Charge line. So, if Fitbit continues to create fitness trackers in addition to smartwatches for Wear OS, I agree with Simon that not continuing to support iOS users would miss a huge opportunity.

Doing so “hurts Fitbit more than Apple,” says Simon. Even Ubrani, who was a bit bullish on Google’s idea of ​​abandoning iOS, agreed that “usually abandoning the customer base is not a good idea,” and Fitbit’s iOS base isn’t important.

Unless you run Wear OS in a future iteration of your Fitbit tracker, you won’t see your tracker except for iOS users. The existing software and services are already running on iOS, so it doesn’t take much effort to get working on Google. In addition, these trackers attract audiences that Apple doesn’t support, so Google could lose their face by excluding them. Jitesh Ubrani

Many iPhone users like the basic Fitbit tracker for a variety of reasons. As Simon mentioned in a MacWorld article, “Fitbit’s device family is surprisingly attractive among Apple fans, whether it’s size, shape, price, or battery life.” It’s not to mention all of the iPhone family that provides kids with a Fitbit tracker, encourages activity and movement, participates in friendly family challenges, and trusts Fitbit more than any other company.

In addition, many iPhone users don’t want or can’t afford to upgrade to the Apple Watch. By the way, friends and family who pair the Fitbit tracker with the iPhone do so because they like simplicity and don’t want to have a complex device on their wrist.

Why does Google / Fitbit need to abandon this healthy and loyal market segment?

A little step forward with Fitbit

Source: Courtney Lynch / Android Central

Given Fitbit’s latest product release, how the company boosted the Charge line’s success, and how excited it was about Luxe, I’m optimistic that most devices will work on iOS for the foreseeable future. I have. As a Fitbit tracker fan, I think I’m right.

But what do you think? Do you think it’s wise for Google and Fitbit to keep out iOS users in the future? Why or why not? Please let us know in the comments.

Have a great Labor Day weekend!

