These eight food technology startups offer the latest culinary innovation





This article is a guest post by No Camels and was contributed by a third party. NoCamels is not responsible for the facts, visuals, opinions or other content presented by the author.

Nir Cohen Paraira is the marketing director of KI Group, a technology and innovation company, “realizing even the most crazy and ambitious ideas.”

The food and beverage industry is full of fierce and ruthless competition. From small boutique cafes to large hotel food chains, many managers and owners are looking for new ways to reinvent, market and spice up their food and drink menus while providing a better dining experience for their guests. ..

For many, the forgotten hero of the pandemic was the Israeli food delivery service. Consider companies like 10Bis (acquired by Takeaway.com) and Haat. Haat specializes in food delivery to remote areas and Arab villages. Without these services (and global companies like Wolt), many restaurants would not have survived the quarantine.

Israeli food technology startup Doux Matok has announced to US consumers a chocolate spread that has 50% less total sugar and 30% of the recommended daily fiber intake.courtesy

Food technology start-ups and innovations benefit both your business and its customers. Combining AI, cloud services, data collection robotics, and automation has one key to success for your business to succeed. In the last few years, many start-ups and tech companies have also been set up to solve the problem of the most burning foods from sugar. Reduction to clean meat.

According to Invest In Israel, an integrated body within Israel’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, the Israeli food technology ecosystem is vibrant and advanced, facilitating cooperation and bringing in investment from major food companies such as Coca-Cola and Tyson Foods. It has become an industry.

So are you ready to order? Here are eight Israeli food technology startups that offer the latest culinary innovations.

Israeli Food Tech Startup Hyper Food Robotics for Upgraded Customer Experience – First Autonomous Fast Food Store

Co-founded by the owners of Pizza Hut Israel, who knows one or two things about fast food chains, HyperFood Robotics aims to bring an automation revolution to the scene.

Today’s restaurants struggle to find cooks, sellers, and maintenance teams, and Hyper solves that problem with autonomous fast-food outlets. The store is actually a robot container divided into four areas: storage, production, packing and collection, and customers or delivery services can quickly choose. The store can be customized to make pizzas, burgers, salads and more.

Cecilia.ai – Robot and Interactive Cocktail Maker

Smart and interactive robot bartenders, found in hotels, cruise ships, lounges and more, expand your menu with delicious, automatically made cocktails.

Robot bartender Cecilia.ai. courtesy.

With conversational AI and voice recognition, Cecilia provides customer chat, menu guidance, joke explanations, business promotions, and an unforgettable experience for new and repeaters.

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter Subscribe

This robot bartender unit is easy to install and customize, safe to pay, has a small footprint and can operate 24/7 to create happy hour every hour.

Ripples – Print on Beverages

When I went to a cafe or attended an event, I would have come across Ripple products at least once in my life, but I didn’t know at all. Ripple Maker is a machine that can print on foamed beverages such as coffee and beer. Combined with the software, you can easily customize and serve all the drinks with the logo, promote your business or wish your customers good morning. Sure, it disappears after the first bite, but it’s certainly remembered and published on social media. Great way for restaurants, bars and nightclubs to increase sales and customer loyalty.

Introducing Ripple Maker II Talking Bread – Turn Bread into Media

If you can’t speak on top of your drink, you may be able to speak on talking bread.

Talking Bread is a food technology start-up that offers patented solutions for imprinting on baked goods and baked goods using only heat. You can add logos and pictures to bread, bread, pita bread, burgers and all kinds of bad carbs to bring joy to your customers.

Israeli Food Technology Startup Tabit– 360MobileFirst Restaurant Solution for Kitchen Management

If you’re in the Israeli F & B business, you’re probably familiar with Tabits technology and are currently taking over and improving all restaurants and cafes. If you see a waiter or waitress accepting orders on your tablet, it’s probably Tabit.

The Tabits platform assists restaurant managers with a cloud-based solution that handles all operations, including orders, payments, bookings, and more.courtesy

The Tabits platform assists restaurant managers with cloud-based solutions that handle all operations such as orders, payments, online orders, delivery systems, bookings, guest management, analytics and more. All you have to do is make sure the food and service are good.

Tastewise – Use data to keep track of trends

Ever wondered what foods, drinks and recipes are trending these days without watching a video on TikTok or exploring Michelin-starred restaurants?

With Tastewise, you can harness the power of AI to turn billions of data points from recipes, menus, and social media into actionable insights to help your brand grow. Effortlessly, save valuable time spent researching, let the platform find suboptimal flavors and dishes, learn from competitors, and find marketing strategies to create better content. The company’s main customer is Fast-moving Consumer Goods (CPG), but it also constantly seeks food innovation and aims to win the competition in the kitchen.

Weissbeerger – Know what your clients are drinking.Deposit a photo

Acquired by the world’s largest brewer AB InBev in 2018, Weissbeerger is still under scrutiny to provide the food and beverage industry with state-of-the-art data analytics solutions. With smart taps and aggregated data, bar owners can learn about customer spending patterns and optimize sales and operations. Weissbeerger has developed a smart B2B marketplace called BEES. This helps pubs, restaurants, convenience stores and other retailers buy goods and inventory from one online shop. BEES sells thousands of products, not just AB InBev, making it one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the world.

EatEat – Reinventing the Menu Experience

Founded in 2020, Eat Eats’ mission is to help restaurants upgrade their restaurant offerings and menus with a little help from AI. The company provides Menu.ID products to the kitchen for free, making it easy to manage online menus across multiple platforms with a single click. Smart.Menu is also provided free of charge and can be integrated into any website to provide a personalized experience, learning from your tastes and tailoring it to your perfect meal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nocamels.com/2021/09/food-culinary-tech-startups/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos