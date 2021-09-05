R & D spending is flat in Australia





Despite a slight increase in each of the last three fiscal years, Australian business spending on R & D remains at 2012 levels.

According to a new report from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, R & D BERD’s business spending in 2019-20 was $ 18.17 billion, just below the $ 18.32 billion spent on R & D at today’s prices in 2011-12.

ABS, in particular, dramatically reduced overall R & D spending by Australian governments, businesses, universities and nonprofits from 2.11% of GDP in 2011-12 to 1.79% in 2019. This report is a tough read because I discovered what I did. 20.

This is despite Australia’s already significantly underestimating comparable OECD countries for R & D. Countries such as Germany, South Korea and Switzerland spend more than 3%, and outlier Israel spends nearly 5% of its GDP on research and development.

Christian Porter Minister of State for Science and Technology

Christian Industry Minister was ready to see the glass half full yesterday and noted the recent increase in BERD spending.

In a statement, Porter said that R & D spending increased 4.2% in 2019-20 to over $ 18 billion, especially during the significant period affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is encouraging to think that you are there. On Sunday at Innovation Aus.

It is also encouraging that this includes an increase in R & D spending in the manufacturing industry. In particular, it currently has a $ 1.5 billion modern manufacturing strategy.

Porter also said that total spending on R & D in Australia increased by $ 2.5 billion in fiscal year 2019-20 to $ 35.6 billion, a total spending by the government, universities and the private sector.

However, Professor Roy Green, a special innovation advisor at the University of Technology Sydney and author of an ingenious report on Australia’s innovation system for Senate research, is concerned.

He says the latest ABS data shows Australia is retreating, while other developed countries are doubling their investment in research and innovation.

The big picture got worse, according to Professor Green, but higher education spending on R & D increased by about one-third during this period, as both corporate and government spending remained flat.

This is primarily due to the contribution of international student tuition to university income and can no longer be expected to support the strong achievements of Australian universities in either research or education.

Professor Green also reveals a mismatch in R & D spending between business and higher education, where industry demand is primarily focused on engineering and digital technology, but most of the research funding for higher education is health. He said he was concentrating on the medical field.

Obviously the latter area is important and has led to the creation of some successful global companies, but in the absence of a coordinated approach, inadequate delivery of new engineering technology, design and business models will be Australia. ..

Kate Pounder, CEO of the newly established Australian Technology Council, said companies in the technology sector are big investors in research and development, especially software.

With the rapid expansion of technology sector activity in Australia, it is not surprising that BERD is the best in the field of information and computer science.

The numbers reported for BERD are likely to be lower than the actual level of R & D, especially for small businesses, as it is cumbersome to adhere to the extensive documentation and linear processes required for formal software R & D. That leads them to undertake it informally, Mr. Pounder said.

The Tech Council welcomed the changes to the R & D Tax Incentive scheme announced in the federal budget in May and the efforts of the Australian Tax Office and Aus Industry to issue clearer guidance on software R & D.

Australian companies want to do research and development and develop new products, Pounder said. We have shown to companies such as Canva, Atlassian, Afterpay and CultureAmp that the technology we manufacture in Australia is world class and will lead to rapid job and growth creation as the company grows in size.

As the number of companies and products launched has increased significantly, it is more important than ever to make the R & D system friendly to SMEs. “

Shadow Industry spokesman Ed Husic told Innovation Aus that it was no coincidence that the country’s R & D investment shrank during Coalitions’ tenure.

He said the government was slow to address industry concerns about the hassle-free approach to R & D tax incentives applied to software development, which chilled investment within our early-stage innovation community. Said that he contributed to.

“Besides occasionally using innovation as a media prop, the Union is pleased to aggressively undermine R & D investment and lower the global ranking of R & D activities,” Fusik said.

“Look at the signal sent by Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Our country’s focus should be on Australian companies adopting technology created elsewhere, rather than supporting their own innovation. I said. “

Industry Minister Christian Porter said the government is continuing to invest in supporting private sector R & D through the strengthening of the RDTI scheme, which came into effect on July 1, and the announcement of the patent box at Buduegt this year. Stated. research.

At the same time, as with R & D, it is important for Australia to improve its ability to turn its research into commercial outcomes, which the government is equally focused on, Porter said.

