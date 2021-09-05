Horizon Forbidden West will eventually get a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5





Sony Interactive Entertainment announced on Saturday that PlayStation 5 versions are also available for free to customers who purchase Horizontal Forbidden West on PlayStation 4. This is a change from the plan announced Thursday by Sony and developer Guerrilla Games. It offered the Horizontal Forbidden West dual-platform qualification (for PS4 and PS5) only if the customer purchased the $ 79.99 digital deluxe or more expensive version of the game. At that time, there was no upgrade path from PS4 to PS5.

SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan has announced changes to the updates posted on Sony’s PlayStation blog, fully revealing that the products identified in the pre-order kickoff have been unmarked.

Last year, Ryan revealed in an interview with The Washington Post that PS4 users have an upgrade path to get the PS5 version for free. According to a statement from Ryans on the PlayStation Blog, the offer was intended to be limited to cross-generational titles on the PS5.

From a statement by Ryans:

Last year, we promised to offer a free upgrade for cross-generation launch titles, including Horizon Forbidden West. Due to the serious impact of the pandemic, Forbidden West has moved away from the startup window it was originally supposed to have, but players who purchased Horizontal Forbidden West on PlayStation 4 can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for free.

We also want to make sure today that PlayStation’s first-party exclusive cross-generation titles (newly released on PS4 and PS5) will be available both digitally and physically * US $ 10 digital upgrade from PS4 to PS5. Provides options. This applies to the following God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and other exclusive cross-generation PS4 and PS5 titles published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Sony said that upgrading the PS4 version of a cross-generation game to a digital version of the game on the PlayStation 5 would require a PS5 console with a disk drive.

The Horizon Forbidden West will be available on PS4 and PS5 on February 18, 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22657653/horizon-forbidden-west-free-ps4-to-ps5-upgrade-jim-ryan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos