No more free PS5 upgrades for PS4 games





Screenshot: Sony

Good news: You don’t have to pay Sony any extra money to upgrade your PS4 copy of Horizon Forbidden West to PS5 version. Bad news: Sony no longer offers free upgrades after this.

Earlier this week, Sony revealed confusing details about how to book Horizon Forbidden West, including nine different versions of the game. Only the more expensive variants included both the option to play on PS4 and PS5. None offered a free or paid upgrade pass from the basic PS4 version to the luxurious PS5 edition. This was strange because in the past Sony had promised that these types of upgrades would be free.

Now, after a lot of online backlash and criticism, Sony reverses the course and offers a free upgrade pass for the Horizon sequel. However, Sony later confirmed that it would not offer a free next-generation upgrade, so this is no longer a mechanism. Instead, you’ll have to pay $ 10 to upgrade your future PlayStation-only digital copy.

A new update was added last night in the official PlayStation blog post announcing nine versions of Horizon Forbidden West. In this update, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s President and CEO Jim Ryan explained that the company missed the mark on how it handled the deployment of Forbidden West’s pre-orders. Ryan also explained that the PS5 version will be available for free to anyone who purchases an open world sequel on PS4.

But that wasn’t all good news. In an update to the same blog post, Ryan revealed that free upgrades are no longer part of Sony’s next-generation plan.

G / O media may receive fees

Also today, we would like to confirm that PlayStation’s first-party exclusive cross-generation title (newly released on PS4 and PS5) will offer a $ 10 digital upgrade option from PS4 to PS5, both digital and physical. increase. This applies to the following God of War and Gran Turismo 7, and other exclusive cross-generation PS4 and PS5 titles published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Ghost of Tsushima: After the next-generation release of Directors Cut, Sony didn’t seem to be interested in offering a free upgrade to the PS5 of older PS4 games. DirectorsCut only included paid upgrade options for current generation owners. This new statement and announcement seems to solidify what seemed obvious. Sony no longer allows first-party PS4 games to be upgraded for free. This seems to be inconsistent with Ryan’s own previous statement about the player’s choices regarding the purchase of new consoles and games. I don’t think Sony has removed the option. Just charge you to make it.

For clarity, this only applies to cross-generational first-party games such as the new God of War and the new Uncharted. Third-party titles such as Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, and Fall Guys are not affected by this change. Publishers can choose whether to offer free upgrades.

Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to give people the freedom to move their games across different platforms. If you buy Forza on Xbox One, play it on Xbox Series X, and then play it on your PC, you don’t have to pay extra pennies for upgrades and more. (Smart Delivery has become a really great idea.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/sony-will-no-longer-offer-free-next-gen-upgrades-for-it-1847621301 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos