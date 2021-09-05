Designed in space, Asterra discovers leaks and dangers under Earth





“Five years after launch, our technology prevents more than 9 billion gallons of water from being wasted by leaks each year, and the number continues to grow,” said Asterra, formerly known as Utilis. CEO Elly Perets says. “Currently, we have changed our brand to not only identify leaks in the water, but also to discover all kinds of dangers, from potential landslides to problems with underground drainage. We can give advice to companies before they occur. ”Asterra is a company co-founded by men. I had to look up at the heavens to learn to see what’s underground. In a master’s degree project in geophysics, the company’s CTO, Lauren Guy, was part of a team trying to identify groundwater reserves on Mars and other planets. Guy realized that their theoretical research could have very practical applications on Earth and patented groundwater leak detection technology.

“Visible light was not possible due to the thick atmosphere of Mars, so we use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) transmitted by satellites to remotely detect what is on Mars. I had the idea, “Perets explains. “They used a long-wavelength L-band that could penetrate the ground and give information about what was happening underground. This technology was used to search for oil reservoirs several kilometers underground. It cannot be used, but it can penetrate a few meters below the surface and up to 10 meters under ideal conditions. “

cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);});

if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ israel-news /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/ lre.js “; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’,’jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12258’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);} else if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“/ health-and-wellness /”)! = -1) {document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”; var script = document.createElement (‘script’); script.src = “https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/ lre.js “; script.setAttribute (‘pubname’,’jpostcom’); script.setAttribute (‘widgetname’, ‘0011r00001lcD1i_12246’); document.getElementsByClassName (‘divAnyClip’)[0].appendChild (script);}

Later, when Guy left the project and went to work for a water company, those elements came together, Perets says. “Innovation begins when we understand technology and realize that there are problems in the market that can be solved,” says Perets. “One of the biggest challenges in the water business market is pipe leaks. In Western countries, more than 15% and 35% of all water can be lost. We are pumped, extruded and We’re talking about water lost after it’s been processed, delivered, and just before it’s consumed. This has been a known issue in the industry for many years. “

“We have developed a way to identify treated water that has accumulated on the ground,” explains Perets. “I don’t know exactly where the leak is in the pipe, but there is a buildup of water next to the pipe. Also, there are many reasons why water is present in a particular area, so the water is being treated. We also know to some extent whether or not. Our remote sensing algorithm identifies the water, sends the potential leak location to the water company, and the company can send a team for follow-up. “

This unique approach is also frowned upon in Israel’s high-tech sector. In 2018, Utilis was named the most innovative company in the country by Fast Company Corporation. And in 2019, it was named one of the eight Israeli companies most likely to design the next Industrial Revolution by the World Economic Forum.

Other ways to find such leaks include listening to ground vibrations with a special headset or installing sensors on pipes, but Utilis uses SAR technology to detect leaks. It is the only company on the market that you can visually find. The company has been working for years to earn the trust of utilities with a unique approach, but has recently gained recognition from the American Water Works Association, the largest industry association specializing in water management and treatment. I got it.

“Receiving AWWA’s first innovation award this summer establishes our technology as a legitimate part of the toolbox that utilities need to know,” Perets says. “It takes years for the industry to build confidence in new technologies, so it’s a big step forward to be recognized by the standards-setting association. Just this week, with this certification, one of the largest water operators in the United States and 5 We have signed an annual contract. “

Utilis is currently helping its crew find an average of 3.5 leaks per day, saving 9.2 billion gallons of water and 21,800 MWH of energy annually. In total, the company is currently running more than 430 projects in 57 countries and has identified more than 36,000 leaks. This has reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 14,500 metric tons. This is equivalent to burning 12.5 million pounds of coal.

The company is growing rapidly in the leak detection space, but is now expanding into other areas as well, adding pipeline monitoring and defect analysis, and property assessment to its growth potential.

“We can tell the company where we need to put our efforts and budget into action before a disaster strikes,” says Perets. “It costs about 50 times more to respond to an event than to prevent it. This is in addition to the cost of human life. A few months ago in Scotland, a landslide on the railroad next to Glasgow. Three people died because of it. We should have been able to prevent it. “

Last month, the company renamed it Asterra, a name derived from the Latin word Astra, which means star. Asterios, the Greek river god, and Terra, where we live.

“Utilis has always been the name of our company. But when reaching out to other industries with new services and applications, the brand name Asterra shares a bigger story beyond the ongoing service to the water system. And it helps tell more audiences how it can help create something cleaner, safer and more sustainable, “the company said in a statement.

The company is currently growing rapidly and aims to hire 12 to 15 new workers and join 50 staff in the coming weeks. Based in Rosh Ha’ayin, Asterra has an office in San Diego and several workers in the UK. And Amsterdam.

Asterra has raised just $ 9 million to date and is already generating revenue, Perets said. “We look forward to doing a reasonably sized round to raise tens of millions of dollars next year and a half,” he says. “This should allow us to reach a very large rating without raising huge sums. The problem we are solving is well known, much larger and cheaper than any other problem. We are doing that. The market is ready for us. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/jpost-tech/designed-in-space-asterra-find-leaks-and-hazards-under-the-earth-678769 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos