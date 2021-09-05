How to add a signature to Google Docs





From collaborating with colleagues to sharing notes with classmates, Google Docs has become a reliable word processor for millions of people around the world. You’ve noticed that as wet signatures have become a thing of the past, digital signature requirements have become more common.

What you may not know is that it is possible to digitally sign a document with Google Docs. Whether you need to add a signature to your contract or a personal touch to your letter, you can use Google Docs to virtually sign it.

Here we will look at how to add a digital signature to Google Docs.

Digital signature and digital signature

Digital signatures and digital signatures may sound the same, but there are some important differences.

Digital signatures are a secure, legally binding, wet signature version with no coding standards. The signature can be an image, symbol, or process attached to a document that indicates the intent of the signature.

Digital signatures, on the other hand, embed a personal key infrastructure in a document to identify the sender. A digital certificate is required to sign a document using a digital signature. Digital signatures allow you to verify the identity of the signer and verify the authenticity of the document.

The signature you choose depends on the type of document you are sending. If you are sending a letter to an informal or uncontracted letter, a digital signature will suffice. However, if you want to sign some contracts or other legal communications, you must choose a digital signature.

Google Docs drawing tools are a quick and easy way to add digital signatures to your documents.

This method works best with tablets and touch screen devices. Drawing tools can be used with the mouse, but they may not look as good as regular signatures.

Place the cursor on the part of the document where you want to add the signature. Google Docs toolbar[挿入]Click.[図面]>[新規]Choose. This action opens the drawing canvas. From the inside of the drawing canvas[線ツール]>[落書き]Choose. Write your signature using the mouse, trackpad, or touch screen. When you save the signature, it will appear in the document.Below the signature image[編集]Click to resize or reshape the signature using the image options menu or the handles on the edge of the image. Signatures can be moved anywhere in the document by simply dragging and dropping. If you need to delete the signature, select the signature and press Delete.

Once the document is complete[ファイル]>[Googleドライブでダウンロード]Go to and download the document as a Microsoft Word document or PDF document. Alternatively, you can use the Google Docs sharing option to share the document and send it to the recipient.

How to insert a signature with an add-on

Google Docs drawing tools are great when you only need to sign a document once in a while. However, if you need to sign your documents frequently, or if you don’t like the results you get from Google Docs drawing tools, we recommend using a third-party tool.

When you sign a document using a third-party add-on, a certificate is automatically generated with the date and time that you can transfer it with the signed document. This process provides an additional layer of security and professionalism for signed documents. It is not available in Google Docs drawing tools.

There are many extensions that are compatible with Google Docs.To access these extensions, go to Google Docs Toolbar[アドオン]>[アドオンの取得]Go to. This will open the Google Workspace Marketplace where you can search for the signing tool you want to use.

The most popular Google Docs extensions for signing documents are:

DocuSign PandaDoc SignRequest SignEasy HelloSign

You can add extensions to Google Docs by searching for a name in Google Workplace Market. Click on the name of the extension and[インストール]Click to download. Now you’re ready to go.

After installing the extension, you will be asked to allow access to your Google account.[許可]Click to end the installation process.

When you return to Google Docs, you’ll see the extension in the left side panel. From here, you can easily add a signature to a document that is open in Google Docs.

Use the easiest method

The best way to add a digital signature to a document depends on your needs. If you’re sending an unofficial document or letter, it’s enough to use the Google Docs drawing tool. However, if you have a document that requires multiple signatures, or if you have a record of the date and time of the signature, it is best to use a third-party tool.

Whichever you choose, it’s easy to insert a digital signature into Google Docs.

