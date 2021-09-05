India needs tech moonshots to power a $ 10 trillion AI-led economy





On May 25, 1961, something special happened. President John F. Kennedy addressed a special session in which the United States plans to put people on the moon and safely return them to Earth before the end of decades.

Eight years after Kennedy’s first so-called Moonshot Challenge, two American astronauts made one of the most famous “walking on the moon” leap for humanity for the first time. An innovation complex that has pushed the United States to the top of the industrial economy. The industrial economy, in simple terms, has grown by selling overproduction from one place to another through connected channels.

By 1975, the industrial economy had peaked, more than a billion locations were connected by rail, road and air routes, dominated by U.S.-born multinationals, and selling technology developed during Moonshot. Was there.

Another spin-off of this moonshot was the ARPANET, which started in 1966 and eventually became the Internet. The Internet has created a knowledge economy driven by connecting people through the World Wide Web. One of the other derivatives of this moonshot was a technology named GPS. It is currently aimed at delivering pizza to rental taxis at home through a location-driven business model.

The world has slowly witnessed the rise of a knowledge economy reinforced by large information networks driven by connected humans who exploit the lack of knowledge of countries and businesses as a whole. India has also leveraged its talented workforce to benefit from this knowledge economy competition and have grown companies such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd.

The next 15 years will be important to India’s growth story. You have the opportunity to combine the demographic dividend with artificial intelligence (AI) -driven hyper-innovation. In this innovation, 50 billion smart things (machines and devices) are combined with billions of connected humans. Unlike previous innovation cycles, the wave of AI is different, with rapid technology innovation (a combination of AI, robotics, 5G, and quantum technology) accompanied by business model innovation (a digital intangible-led experience economy).

Alexa is a good example. This promises to create an experience of owning an intelligent assistant that provides a personalized digital experience for every occasion, whether shopping, traveling, dining or watching a movie. The global stock market sees this change very clearly. It’s accelerating rapidly after Covid, with 90% of its perceived value being digitally intangible, a good example of which is the top five tech stocks, which have raised nearly $ 8 trillion in market value.

In order for India to play a major role in this next ecosystem, we need to launch an ambitious technology moonshot. This creates the innovation ecosystem needed to dominate the experience ecosystem. Otherwise, with a nearly ready experience economy ecosystem, China will earn half of the estimated $ 15.7 trillion in new economic value this AI-driven experience economy could offer.

Therefore, it is time to devise the next moonshot rooted in our context and put off enough capital and government, industry and academia to make it successful. For example, India can link what is not connected by creating 100,000 smart village clusters with digital and physical (aerial) connections via autonomous drones.

However, it may take another 8-10 years to get there. The journey towards your next goal is very important. Because this journey turns into a more empirical economy that must be carefully planned in advance. These moonshots, like the original moonshots, can be divided into expeditions achievable with horizon targets of 3, 5, and 10 years.

Governments, stakeholders, start-ups and industries in this area will work together to plan and deploy these ambitious technology moonshots to create the tomorrow dreamed of by the Freedom Fighters at the dawn of August 15, 1947. It is important to help you do it. As a country, like JFK of the day, we need to commit to the moonshot of technology. This does not result in gradual change, but it promises 10x results. That would be the real Azadika amrutma hotsav. ”

Umakant Soni is the CEO of AI and Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) and co-founder of the AI ​​Foundry.

