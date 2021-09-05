Send Google News users directly to the publisher’s website





With the upcoming update to the Google News app, users will be sent directly to the publisher’s own web page instead of being sent to the AMP page.

Earlier this year, Google announced that it would begin supporting non-AMP content on Google News as part of a page experience update.

This update started in June and does not mention extended support for web content on Google News. Apparently, the update wasn’t completely ready at that time.

Google has emailed news publishers that this update will be available in the coming weeks:

“As part of [the page experience] Updates, in the coming weeks, the Google News app will improve support for web content and display both AMP and non-AMP web content more regularly from sites around the world. No action is required to enable this. “

As Google says, if your publication is already included in Google News, no further action is required.

Previously, using AMP was a requirement for inclusion in Google News. Since the introduction of AMP, many publishers have opposed AMP because of the trade-off of giving up control of the assets on the page.

As a result, many publishers may have wanted to participate in Google News without the AMP requirements.

If your publication isn’t included in Google News and you’re deliberately holding up in protest against AMP, you’ll need to take steps to include the content.

Unlike Google Search, which autonomously crawls and indexes as much web content as it can find, Google News does not look for index content.

Publishers must manually apply and meet a set of criteria in order for an article to appear on Google News.

For more information on how to do this, see How to publish your website on Google News.

Here are some other important notes about this update:

Google News no longer depends on RSS

As a result of the move to display publisher web pages, Google News no longer renders the text of articles served in RSS feeds directly.

When that feature is removed, the Publisher Center features associated with rendering feed-based articles are also removed.

This includes custom Analytics tracking IDs, third-party tracking pixels used to track in-app reads, and custom RSS styling and feed ads.

See the image below to see exactly what will be removed from the Publisher Center.

Screenshot of the Google News Publisher Center in September 2021. What hasn’t changed?

Google warrants publishers that there are no changes to the way data is tracked.

Even if this change is published, you can still track and measure Google News traffic through your existing analytics tracking.

The Google News performance report in the search console is also unaffected.

All changes will take effect in early November. Google will notify publishers of this change again before it is published.

Featured image: sdx15 / Shutterstock

