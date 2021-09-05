Decoding the Research Ecosystem Code-News





Abu Dhabi has several elements to become the world’s favorite research hub.

Technology leadership has overcome challenges and becomes the future as technology has recently proved its value in the most turbulent times of living memory and continues to disrupt today’s world through post-pandemic recovery. There is no doubt that it defines the ability and resilience for. Preparation.

In anticipation of this trend, the Technology Innovation Institute was established in 2020 as the pandemic intensifies. This is to highlight the technology readiness that is essential to the next 50 years of traveling to the United States.

Recognizing that the only way to diversify from dependence on oil and shape the country’s knowledge economy is to participate in the actual creation of that knowledge, the UAE leadership is with the world’s best scientists. We worked together to convene innovators. Abu Dhabi will collaborate in seven deep tech domains to develop breakthrough solutions.

Abu Dhabi has several elements to become the world’s favorite research hub. The Abu Dhabi Global Market is home to Hub71, a technology ecosystem that has captivated about 102 start-ups in the areas of fintech, health tech and AI. Since Hub 71 was launched in March 2019, a total of 50 million thanks to leadership that has invested about $ 1.2 billion in R & D as part of the Ghadan 21 program and eight VC funds at startup. Raised more than a dollar. get together.

According to the World Bank, the United Arab Emirates ranks 24th in the world in R & D spending, with spending reaching 1.3% of the total economy in 2018. These numbers are steadily increasing and are ready for further spikes in the near future. Similarly, the country is ranked No. 1 in the region and No. 4 in the world in the Global Entrepreneurship Index 2020.

So why does the UAE need a global research ecosystem? One of the biggest hurdles to scientific growth in the past has been the fragmented efforts of individual scientists. This dilutes research funding as teams compete with each other and are forced into serious geopolitical odds. Given what we are trying to achieve here, we will create an environment that enables research that integrates all major elements such as scientists, engineers, academia, government, bureaucrats, infrastructure, and financing. It becomes clear that there is a need. Unimpeded by bureaucracy to see significant scientific contributions emerge. Government, industry, and academia are the main drivers of this fertile knowledge ecosystem.

The research ecosystem helps define a meaningful roadmap for basic and applied research that leads to innovation and technology for higher social impact. Through transformative research outcomes that can lead to proof-of-concepts for generating national intellectual property, the research ecosystem aims to attract unprecedented commercial opportunities and promote more quantifiable outcomes. You can attract important stakeholders. A robust research ecosystem can also implement a revamped educational curriculum and build new skills to develop scientific expertise in truly important areas.

As Abu Dhabi continues to form a thriving research ecosystem, spending on R & D activities and these efforts is already skyrocketing. The positive impact of this new perception of the importance of research is the scale-up of promising scientific results and innovation. However, research for research can be dangerous. Similarly, inadequate reporting of scientific results and research hype that can lead to a surge in scientific outcomes is a trap to avoid. Perhaps most importantly, we need to focus on strengthening scientific communication. We researchers can congratulate our well-doed work simply by communicating our efforts to the wider world and seeing that research leads to concrete solutions to improve our lives.

So what should some of the components of an effective research ecosystem be? In addition to traditional triads of people, processes and technology, the scientific community today believes that culture, structure and strategy can act as game changers and have a significant impact.

The research ecosystem is consistent with defined applied research priorities and ensures the existence of a talent pool that helps implement these priorities across disciplines such as quantum and post-quantum technology, AI, and cryptography. is needed. A highly efficient research ecosystem facilitates easy and affordable access to best-in-class higher education.

Research dreams relate not only to free funding, but also to minimal bureaucratic formalism and time-consuming administrative challenges. Tolerance, inclusiveness, and diversity must be more than just a secret word. Because in order to truly enable the outcome of change, the ecosystem must be able to absorb different opinions and perceptions. Collaboration promotes research excellence, and ecosystems need to enhance synergies between and within ecosystems.

One thing to keep in mind when forming a research ecosystem is that innovation is the engine that keeps things moving. Some of the challenges facing ecosystems like Silicon Valley today are about as large as the country, and throughout the pandemic period, entrepreneurs can work from virtually anywhere and are not necessarily based in themselves. I’m starting to realize that I don’t have to. Expensive valley or certainly San Francisco. The appeal of the ecosystem lies in the intimacy of networking and relationships between like-minded peers who share a common research interest.

We are increasingly witnessing that legacy research hubs of the past are no longer necessarily the preferred R & D ecosystem today. In recent years, Barcelona, ​​Spain, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tallinn, Estonia, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates have become trusted hotspots for innovation. Given this scenario, some countries in the world now have a real opportunity to reverse brain drain and invest in young people by prioritizing research and advanced technology.

Dr. Najwa Aaraj is a Principal Investigator at the Cryptographic Research Center of the Institute for Innovation Research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/opinion-editorial/cracking-the-research-ecosystem-code The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos