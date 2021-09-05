How to use Google Docs as a book writing software





You are writing a book, but you are not yet a rich writer. Nevertheless, you still need free writing software. Auto save program. Software that allows you to access drafts from anywhere, track changes, and control who can edit drafts. Google Docs has a number of tools that allow you to use the platform as a novel writing software.

This article does not cover all the tools in Google Documentation. Most of those tools are probably already familiar. Instead, we’ll look at the editing and formatting tools that are essential to writing and formatting books, which you may have overlooked.

Can I use Google Docs as book writing software?

Google Docs is a free writing software created by everyone’s favorite tech Jaguar notebook. If you have a Google account, you can probably access Google Docs even if you haven’t used it. If you forget, you’ll need an account to use Gmail and most of the other Chrome features.

If you’re familiar with Google Docs because you’ve used it at work or school, that’s great. However, even if it means creating a new account, you actually have to create the novel with your own personal Google account.

This may sound annoying, but you don’t have to worry about losing access to your documents or having your colleagues or colleagues check your current situation. Both of these can be wildcards that use a moderated account.

Google Docs features you need to use when writing a book

Some of the features that make Google Docs the best program candidate for writing books are fairly deeply nested in menus and toolbars. Others are on the surface. But even tools that are hidden behind the scenes often have a secret power when it comes to writing longer-format content. Let’s see!

How to use headings effectively

You can insert headings in Google Docs by changing the text style.[通常のテキスト]Click the toolbar field at the top that says to open the drop-down menu. Unless you’re writing a textbook, you probably don’t need to use anything smaller than Heading 3. You can also use this tool to insert titles and subtitles.

Of course, you need to think about headlines in terms of end-reader navigation. However, headings can help you keep track of your manuscript as it is created.

Headings allow you to automatically create a bulk outline of your manuscript in Google Docs. To view the outline, click the small gray notebook icon below the toolbar on the left side of the page view.

This outline is layered based on the text style used in the document. If you don’t need that much organization, or don’t want to bother with text styles, you can add bold text to your outline, even if you don’t use any headings. To collapse the outline, click the left-pointing arrow in the upper-left corner of the outline field.

How to insert a table of contents

Headings can also be used to generate a table of contents in Google Docs.From the toolbar at the top of the panel[挿入]Choose. The last item in the drop-down menu is the table of contents.

The table of contents can include either page numbers (for the convenience of the reader) or links to various sections (for the convenience of the author). Even if you select a page number, you can still use the table to click the destination in the document.

Keep in mind that Google Docs places the table of contents where the cursor is, so it’s not as easy to drag and drop as dragging and dropping other elements on the page. In addition, the Table of Contents tool does not contain bold text, only text formatted using the heading style.

Left-click on the table of contents to see the refresh arrow in the upper left corner. Click this tool to update the table of contents to reflect your edits. You can also make changes manually by left-clicking in the table of contents.

For example, if you have a formatted title page, Google Docs will automatically include it in the table of contents, but you can also remove it manually.

How to create headers, footers, and numbered pages

Text styles and tables of contents aren’t the only organizational features that Google Docs offers. You can also include headers, footers, and page numbers. With the same insert menu from above.

Hover over the page number to display a graphic menu of basic options or other options. If you don’t want to see the page number, that’s fine. You do not need to display the page numbers in the numbered table of contents.

If the header or footer only needs the page number, you don’t need to open any additional menus. However, if you want to include other content in the header and footer, or adjust other elements of the display, a few more steps are required.

To include text in the header or footer, double-left-click above the top margin to add a header, or double-click below the bottom margin to add a footer. This opens a text field, but you can also open simple formatting options without having to deal with toolbars or drop-down menus.

However,[挿入]Drop-down menu or[フォーマット]You can also access the header and footer controls from the drop-down menu.

No matter what kind of book you are writing, footnotes are a convenient way to organize your supplementary information. To insert a footnote[挿入]You can use the drop-down menu or press Ctrl + Alt + F. Use one of these methods to place your note at the bottom of the page, just above the footer margin.

Change sharing and tracking

If you need to look at the documentation differently, Google also provides all the tools you need to do so.Blue in the upper right corner of the pane[共有]Select the button. From here, you can share your drafts directly with other emails and organizations linked to your Google Account.

You can also get a link to share the document with anyone. Under link privileges[変更]Select to adjust these settings.

These settings allow another user to edit, make changes, and comment on the document. You and other editors[共有]You can also edit or suggest edits by selecting the icon just below the button.

This icon appears as a pencil in edit mode, as a balloon pencil in suggestion mode, and as an eye in view mode.

[ファイル]From the drop-down menu[バージョン履歴]You can also select to view the previously edited version of the document.

Play to explore other features

Google Docs has so many tools. So many, it can definitely serve as your main novel writing software. The tools in this article are some of the more important ones, but there are certainly more inside.

If you’re serious about creating a book with Google Docs, don’t be afraid to spend a day pressing a button to open a menu just to see what’s available.

How to design and format an ebook using Google Docs

You don’t need expensive software to create an ebook. If you know how, Google Docs works fine.

