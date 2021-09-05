Boys left words on what they found on Google Maps





The schoolboy was surprised to find an unfamiliar landmark on Google Maps.

Twelve-year-old Rory Chapman was browsing an internet map to walk the next family outing when he overlooked Hilbre Island in West Kirby, Wirral.

When I hovered over the coastline, I noticed that the middle eye had a tourist icon (also known as a camera icon) titled “Hole to the Center of the Earth”.

Rory from Wallasey tells ECHO:

“I hadn’t noticed it before, but when I saw it, I thought,’Wait, what? Did they dig a big hole in one of the islands? Did they dig one of Hilbre Island?'”

“Tourist” icon on Google Maps showing “Hole to the Center of the Earth” in Middle Eye (Image: Google Maps)

Bewildered, he asked his father, Sean, 36, who was also confused by the appearance of a hole in the center of the globe.

The Facebook people also didn’t have a clue as to what the marking was, so it was subsequently removed.

One said, “Oh, how intriguing!”

Another said, “Whatever it was deleted.”

Third addition: “There may be a hole in the center of the earth. Please be careful.”

After that, the icon was removed from Google (Image: Google Maps)

Hilbre Island is a unique set of islands that are local nature reserves in the estuary of special scientific interest.

Many want to go out and explore uninhabited lands to find seals that frequently visit the waters off Wirral.

If you’re thinking of adventuring to explore Hilbre Island, be sure to check the tide time before you go. You can find them here.

Google was asked to comment.

