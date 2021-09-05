How to pin a conversation with Google messages on Android





Pin important conversations to the Google Messages app for easy access. Here’s how.

Google Messages is the de facto messaging app for most Android devices. With RCS support, Google Messages is catching up with Apple’s iMessage by providing users with the features they always wanted.

Among other nifty features, like iMessage, you can pin conversations to the top of Google Messages for easy access. Want to know how to pin a conversation with Google Messages? This article fills you.

How to pin a conversation with Google messages

It doesn’t take long to pin a conversation on top of others with Google Messages. All you need is the latest version of the Google Messages app on your device. If you’re having trouble updating your Google messages, find out how to get around the Google Play Store UI.

Pinning your message keeps you up to date with new updates from family and friends you keep in touch with every day.

To pin a conversation with Google Messages, follow these steps:

Open a Google message. Find the conversation you want to pin at the top of the app. Press and hold a conversation to bring up the menu bar at the top. Select the pin icon at the top. Image gallery (2 images)

You can only select one conversation to pin at a time. Repeat the above steps to pin multiple conversations. This is a very similar process to pinning conversations on Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp.

What happens if I pin a chat to a message?

Google Messages will immediately display the chat at the top of the other chats. Fixed chats have adjacent pin icons for easy identification from other conversations. By default, Google Messages locks the conversation with the latest message at the top of the other pins.

This feature should be used with caution, as Google Messages only supports up to 3 fixed chats.

To unpin a message, tap the message to bring up the menu bar at the top and select the unpin icon.

Use Google Messages like a pro

Google Messages may look like an old bland messaging app, but it’s more than you can imagine. In addition to the ability to lock in conversations, you can do much more.

You can star the message. With RCS, you can take advantage of iMessage-like features such as sending messages over Wi-Fi, sharing large files, and checking read receipts. As long as your device supports RCS, it’s best to adopt it.

How to check if your Android phone has RCS

Does your Android phone support RCS messaging? Here’s an easy way to find out:

