Everything you need to know about Google Trends to grow your business

September 5, 2021

The opinions expressed by entrepreneurial contributors are their own.

SEO positioning is an important aspect of effective digital marketing. So it’s no wonder that new and improved online SEO tools always seem to help identify search trends and valuable web positioning campaigns. One of the most useful tools in this area is Google Trends.

What is Google Trends?

Google Trends is a free application used to find the latest trends on the web based on user searches.

This allows you to identify the specific time period when your strategic keywords were searched the most, allowing you to analyze your search in more detail. It can be used in a variety of ways, including detecting the seasonality of keywords that can affect your business strategy.

One factor to keep in mind is how Google Trends displays your search level. The value displayed for each keyword is an estimate, not an actual value. The scale of that value varies from 0 to 100 and is proportionally established. 100 is the highest value and 0 is the lowest value.

For example, suppose you have a keyword that Google Trends marks as 0. This does not mean that there are no searches, but that there are very few searches.

The real benefit of this tool is not only to get the amount of search, but also to complement this information with a graph to better see if something is growing or, conversely, a fad. You can check it.

What Google Trends Offers

To get the most out of this tool in terms of performance, it’s important to know how it works and what it can provide.

The Google Trends components can be grouped into eight elements:

Search Volume: These are relative values ​​that indicate the number of searches for each keyword or topic.

Search Trends: Google Trends lets you see if your keywords are moving up or down in your search.

Related Searches: These are words that are related to the same search, which can complement the keywords to form a long tail keyword. For example, the keyword “anniversary” and the word “gift” together form the long tail keyword “anniversary gift”.

Search Filter: This is very useful for viewing searches for a specific region or a specific date. These filters are especially useful when companies are trying to further improve and segment their strategies.

Prediction: The tool attempts to estimate future trends for a particular keyword. This is not an accurate science, but predictions can serve as a guide.

Term Comparison: This option allows you to compare searches performed by keywords in different geographic areas and track their evolution over time.

Export: Google Trends saves all the retrieved data to an Excel sheet for easy access from your PC.

Trends: This is the closest thing to Twitter’s Trend Topic List. Google Trends displays the most searched topics that are trending and lists them by relevance. You can also see trends for certain social networks such as YouTube.

How to use Google Trends

Now that you’ve established the potential for Google Trends, let’s see how you can use and practice all the information extracted from this tool.

Search segmentation: Geographical segmentation of your search can be very helpful when implementing a local SEO strategy. This is especially useful for in-store business.

Seasonal Search: As usual, some searches only occur on certain dates of the year. It is important to detect them in order to know when to abuse them.

Content Planning: When developing a content marketing strategy, you need a good plan. Knowing the search trends and terms that are relevant to our business can help us plan with better results.

Competitor Analysis: You can identify the keywords that competitors in the same industry are trying to rank and make informed decisions about whether to participate in trends or differentiate yourself.

Find the Right Keywords: Google Trends can help you find the most suitable keywords for your content about the market sector.

Search for different terms: This application allows you to compare different search levels for different terms to see which term is best for your situation. That way, you can define the best keywords for each page.

User Behavior: Find out which users can be potential customers or which customer profiles fit your target audience. For example, if you’re selling “eco-friendly fitness wear” and the search is trending in big cities, but with little interest in small towns, you already have clues to define a buyer’s persona.

Impact of offline actions on search: Google Trends allows you to measure the impact of offline campaigns on digital marketing. The reverse is also possible. For example, you can track how an online marketing campaign affects your facility, or how changes you make offline affect your company’s sales through an online channel.

Conclusion

There is no doubt that Google Trends is a compelling application that can take your digital marketing strategy to a whole new level. This is not only a wise choice to include in the weapon of the tool when it comes to improving marketing and SEO positioning, but it’s also completely free.

